Canon Pro Solutions 2011 show details revealed

Canon has released full details about its 3rd Pro Solutions Show.

The annual event is being held at the Business Design Centre in Islington, London on the 25 and 26 October and is aimed at video, broadcast and still imaging professionals.

At the event, photographers will be able to experience everything from improving their shooting technique to post-processing and printing.

Several professional photographers have been announced as part of the line up. Giving seminars this year will be Jeff Ascough and Jonathan and Angela Scott, Magnum photographer Martin Parr, digital cinematographer Philip Bloom, landscape photographer David Noton, wildlife photographer and filmmaker Charlie Hamilton James and landscape photographer Charlie Waite.

Aside from Canon, other companies displaying their wares at the show include ASK Electronics, Hasselblad, Hahnemuehle, Hire a Camera, Imagework TV, Lastolite and Rosco, along with the Society of Wedding and Portrait Photographers and the Master Photographers Association.

Entrance to the show is free for users who pre-register online, or £8 on the door during the show - last year's show was visited by over 2,800 professionals.

Demonstration areas include different zones for EOS DSLR cameras, EF lenses and accessories, professional camcorders, broadcast lenses, large format printing and more.