Unlocked iPhone available for pre-order

If you're champing at the bit to get your mitts on an Apple iPhone , you'd better head over to eXpansys UK who are taking pre-orders on the so-called Jesus Phone right now. And the best news? eXpansys is offering it completely unlocked, free of any mobile network tie-in. From the website:

"This device is supplied network-unlocked, i.e. you can use this device with a SIM card from any UK or European GSM network (e.g. Vodafone, T-Mobile, O2, etc.). If you would like to purchase a device combined with a network tariff, visit our 'Contract Phones' department page."

Wow.

An eXpansys sales rep said the iPhone pre-order listing was a way of gauging interest in the product. He said he had no idea when it was going to be available for sale or how much it would be. He also said that the company's suppliers had assured him the phone would be available unlocked, but that this was "subject to change".