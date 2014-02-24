Sony Xperia M2 lands with 4.8" qHD screen, affordable price-tag

Unveiled at MWC 2014, Sony's Xperia M2 comes boasting hardcore processing power in a slim, impressive-looking package.

It's not up there with its twin, the Xperia Z2, but the M2 comes with a 4.8-inch qHD screen and 1.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon processor under the hood, at a price point that Sony describes as 'mid-range'.

Not to be sniffed at either is the 8MP camera - not exactly the 20.7MP sensor of its bigger brother, but it does come with Sony's Exmor RS for mobile and bespoke Xperia camera apps so you should still be able to eke some pretty decent shots out of it.

Heavy usage

The device comes with 4G smarts which are par for the course on a smartphone at this level now, plus a 2300mAh battery which Sony describes as "ideal for long days of heavy usage".

Available in black, white and purple, Sony says that the 8.6mm-thin M2 is "the slimmest smartphone in its class".

Available from April, Sony's keeping schtum on exactly what the 'mid-range' price is at the moment, although it does say that the M2's "class" is defined as 4G smartphones that launch at less than €220 (that's around £180 / $300 / AU$340) so probably somewhere around that level.

