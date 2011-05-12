Sony Ericsson Xperia Play game sales disappoint

New figures suggest that PlayStation certified games on Android are not selling at quite the rate most expected.

Currently it is only the Sony Ericsson Xperia Play that can access PlayStation certified games, which does limit how many can be sold, but a month after launch and some of the titles are selling in their hundreds or very low thousands.

PlayStation Lifestyle has published sales figures for a variety of the games available in the store and they are as follows:

Cool Boarders 2: 100-500

Destruction Derby: 500-1,000

Jumping Flash: 50-100

MediEvil: 100-500

Syphon Filter: 100-500

Revolutionary device

All of these games are available through the Android Market, where the number of installs are shown, and they all have a price tag of £3.99 – which is quite pricey for Android.

Sony Ericsson is putting a brave face on the sales, saying that there are no concerns about the low numbers at the moment.

"There's no concerns, it's a revolutionary device, it's shaking up the market, we're very pleased with it," said Dominic Neil-Dwyer, Head of Market Development at Sony Ericsson.

"In terms of getting the PlayStation Certified program out, generally, we're very happy. I think we'll make a full assessment of if it has achieved our expectations fully, further down the line, so we're very happy."

It will be interesting to see how well the PlayStation certified games do when more compatible handsets are released.

We're hoping it will be better news, as we don't think Sony can handle much more bad news at the moment, what with the PSN hack problems still on-going.

