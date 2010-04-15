Opera Mini on iPhone hits million downloads

Opera Mini for iPhone has been downloaded over a million times already

Over one million iPhone users downloaded the Opera Mini app on its first day of release this week.

Opera issued a jubilatory press release on its website to announce the news, which also highlights the fact that Opera Mini is currently the number one iPhone application in Apple's App Store.

Opera is popular

Opera Mini has already enjoyed considerable success on Android, Blackberry and Windows Mobile platforms, so it was clear that the Apple iPhone version would be well received.

"Today iPhone users have a choice, and, as the numbers show, they are eager to explore new and faster ways to surf the Web on the iPhone – especially during heavy Web traffic," said Lars Boilesen, CEO, Opera Software.

"With any widely available and frequently downloaded Opera product, we are appreciative of all the feedback we are getting, as it helps us to continually improve our product and better meet the needs of our users."