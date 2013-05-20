Lenovo K900 launched as Chinese firm eyes up the big boys

The robotic-dog sounding Lenovo K900 was launched on Friday and is set to take aim at the industry's big boys with its top-end specifications.

The K900 is the first smartphone to utilise Intel's new Atom Z2580 2.0GHz dual-core processor, which lines up next to a 5.5-inch full HD display with 400ppi and a 13MP rear facing camera.

In terms of an operating system the Intel chip will be in charge of running Android 4.2 Jelly Bean, which should run pretty smoothly as we've experienced fine performance from other Intel-toting handsets such as the Orange San Diego and Motorola Razr i.

Super slim

Unveiled at a special event, the K900 will sport a stainless steel alloy and polycarbonate case in a uni-body mold measuring in at just 6.9mm. Or, 'a slim metal case', to the rest of us.

That metal finish will add a decent chunk of weight to the handset and the Lenovo K900 is pegged to tip the scales at 162g - that's heavier than the HTC One, Samsung Galaxy S4 and iPhone 5.

There's no official K900 launch date, but Lenovo say that they'll be rolling it out to "international markets" this summer so fingers crossed it will make it to the UK, US, and Australia.

There's also no word on launch prices outside of China, where the Lenovo K900 is retailing for 3299 Chinese Yuan (around £353/$536/AU$548).