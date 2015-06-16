Leaked Galaxy A8 could be Samsung's slimmest smartphone ever

The next wave of Galaxy A phones could be almost here.

We've been hearing rumblings of new Galaxy A mid-rangers from Samsung for a while and we may have just got our first look at one of them.

Photos supposedly showing the Samsung Galaxy A8 have been leaked by Nowhereelse.fr and they certainly look convincing, showing a handset which appears somewhat similar to the Samsung Galaxy A7, just larger.

It seemingly has a metal frame like earlier A-series handsets and according to the source it's 140g and 157.7 x 76.7 x 5.9mm, which would make it Samsung's slimmest ever smartphone.

Powerful for a mid-ranger

Credit: Nowhereelse.fr

The leak also has some specs attached and these largely match what we'd previously heard.

Supposedly the A8 will have a 5.7-inch 1080 x 1920 Super AMOLED display, an octa-core Snapdragon 615 processor, 2GB of RAM, a 16MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing one, a 3050 mAh battery, Android 5.1.1, 16GB of built in storage and a microSD card slot.

Credit: Nowhereelse.fr

It's also apparently set to feature a fingerprint scanner, which again is something we've heard before.

Credit: Nowhereelse.fr

All in all the Samsung Galaxy A8 is shaping up to be quite an impressive mid-ranger, assuming the price is right. Sadly there's no word on what that price might be yet, or when we'll see it, but it's been so comprehensively leaked now that we can't imagine it's far off.