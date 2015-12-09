iOS 9.2 update: Here's what's new for your iPhone and iPad

Apple's iOS 9.2 update launched today, and it's such a minor software update you may not have noticed its changes. It's still worth upgrading, however.

Standout iOS 9.2 features fine tune Apple Music, give Siri a new language to understand and add support for a USB SD Card reader, according to 9to5Mac.

Most importantly, There are also a bunch of bug improvements, including a fix for alarms that would randomly turn off and potentially ruin your morning wake up call.

Today's firmware update applies to all three lines of iOS devices, including the iPhone, iPad and the often-forgotten iPod touch.

Here's the iOS 9.2 list of changes

Apple Music improvements

You can now create a new playlist when adding a song to a playlist

Your most recently changed playlist is now listed at the top when adding songs to playlists

Download albums or playlists from your iCloud Music Library by tapping the iCloud download button

See which songs have been downloaded with the new download indicator next to each song in My Music and Playlists

See works, composers, and performers while browsing Classical music in the Apple Music catalog

Apple News

A new Top Stories section in News so you can stay up to date with the most important news of the day (available in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia)

Mail Drop

Mail Drop in Mail for sending large attachments

iBooks

iBooks now supports 3D Touch to peek and pop pages from the table of contents, your notes and bookmarks, or from search results inside a book

iBooks now supports listening to an audiobook while you browse your library, read other books, or explore the iBooks Store

USB Camera Adapter

iPhone support for the USB Camera Adapter to import photos and videos

iOS 9.2 bug fixes

Improved stability of Safari

Improved stability of Podcasts

Fixing an issue that caused mail attachments to be inaccessible for some users with POP email accounts

Resolving an issue for some users that caused attachments to overlap text in mail

Fixing an issue where Live Photos could have turned off after restoring from a previous iCloud backup

Addressing an issue that could cause search in Contacts to display no results

Resolving an issue that could have prevented Calendar from displaying all seven days in week view

Fixing an issue where Camera screen on iPad could be black when attempting to capture video

Addressing an issue that could cause instability in the Activity app when viewing the day of Daylight Savings Time transition

Fixing an issue that could prevent data from appearing in Health

Fixing an issue that could prevent Wallet updates and Lock screen alerts from displaying

Addressing an issue where updating iOS could prevent an alarm from going off

Fixing an issue where some users were unable to login to Find my iPhone

Fixing an issue that prevented some manual iCloud Backups from completing

Addressing an issue where using the iPad keyboard could unintentionally trigger text selection mode

Improved keyboard responsiveness when using Quick Reply

Improved punctuation input on the 10-key Chinese (Pinyin & Stroke) keyboards with new expanded view of punctuation symbols and better predictions

Fixing an issue on Cyrillic keyboards where caps lock would be enabled when typing in URL or email fields

Accessibility improvements

Fixing issues with VoiceOver when using Camera face detection

Adding support for VoiceOver to wake up the screen

Adding support for VoiceOver to invoke app switcher with 3D Touch gesture

Fixing an issue with Guided Access when trying to end phone calls

Improved functionality for Switch Control users when using 3D Touch

Fixing an issue with speech rate of Speak Screen

Siri

Siri support for Arabic (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates)

That's everything from Apple's official iOS 9.2 release notes. We'll update this article if we discover any more off-the-record improvements as we test out this latest update.