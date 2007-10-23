Overnight news roundup: 24-25 October

Now that Wednesday has finally given way to Thursday, it's time we take a look at some of the stories you missed while you were snoozing. So sit back, relax, and enjoy.

If you're a teacher or you know a teacher, y ou may want to check out this story about what is fair use and what exactly isn't. And while some teachers believe they can use copyrighted material in the classroom for educational purposes, the truth may surprise you: they can't.

Google brings IMAP to Gmail

Although some people couldn't care less, Google announced on Wednesday that it will be offering free IMAP access on Gmail. IMAP has been heralded as the savior to email we have all been waiting for by some, and others prefer something a bit less complicated. Either way, Google has responded to calls for the service and it's currently running on Gmail.

Tamron has announced that it will begin shipping a new superzoom, image-stabilized 28-300m lens that will work on any Canon DSLR. The lens is a high-end add-on to Canon DSLRs that will save you a little cash without sacrificing image quality.

If you've ever wanted a motion-activated speaker in your home, you may want to get to know the Motion Activated iPod Speaker. Believe it or not, a quick wave of the hand will allow you to crank up the volume and change a radio station or song.

Hitachi has unveiled the GPS-packing W53H cell phone that the company hopes will make a splash in the cell phone industry. Besides the obvious, the phone actually sports a 10,000:1 contrast ratio and uses voice input to help you find where you're going.

Facebook co-founder Dustin Moscovitz believes Google will storm the mobile market in 2008 by indicating that, "Google is going to make a really big move by ... well, we really don't know." No one is quite sure what Google has up its sleeve so far, but most are speculating it will be open source and a big-time contender to every mobile device on the market.

For quite some time, D-Link has not been content to stick with just routers. And with Wednesday's announcement of a new Ethernet protocol called IEEE 802.3, you can see why. According to the company, the new Ethernet will be "green" -- a reference to the company's desire to make Ethernet more environmentally friendly.

Dell all-in-one leaked

Has a new all-in-one PC from Dell leaked into the wild? Blogs are swirling today as alleged pictures of a new Dell XPS all-in-one has made its rounds all over the Internet. According to reports, the device sports a TV Tuner and a 300GB hard drive. Dell has not confirmed the device's existence, so I guess we'll just have to wait and see.