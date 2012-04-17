Apple readying 3D capabilities for iPhone 5 and iPad 3?

An Apple job listing seems to reveal the Cupertino firm's intentions on investigating 3D technology for its iOS software found on iPhones, iPads and iPods.

The listing appeared on Apple's careers website and shows the company is looking for an iOS Software Engineer with experience in "multi-view stereo and 3D reconstruction" and "cameras and surfaces in a 3D environment".

Apple is yet to release a mobile device toting 3D technology, but with Android handsets such as the HTC Evo 3D and LG Optimus 3D already on sale, Apple will not want to be left behind in a potentially lucrative market.

"Multi-view stereo and 3D reconstruction" - thrilling

Apart from a lot of buzz words, the job listing unsurprisingly provides very little in terms of detail on any potential features we may be able to expect in the future.

There's a chance that the iPhone 5 could see the arrival of 3D technology, but it seems like Apple is taking it very seriously and may decide to bide its time – possibly to see if the 3D mobile market grows significantly before it wades in.

There's even the possibility that the role could overflow into the rumoured Apple iTV, which is expected to run a version of the iOS software, and as it will be a smart TV you'd also expect 3D technology to be included.

From Apple via 9to5mac