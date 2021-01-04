OnePlus Band release date confirmed to be soon

The first fitness tracker from OnePlus looks set to land very soon, as the company has now said that such a device - believed to be called the OnePlus Band - is coming soon.

That name hasn't yet been confirmed, but in a tweet, OnePlus India claimed that "the new face of fitness" is coming soon, and included a partial image of what looks very much like a fitness tracker.

You can see the edge of a small oblong screen jutting out of a wider band, likely made from silicone or similar. It looks, from what we can see, much like a Xiaomi Mi Band 4 or any number of other fitness trackers.

This year, we are here to help you achieve all your fitness goals and make your life easier.#SmartEverywearHead to the link to get notified: https://t.co/LUCWvulREa pic.twitter.com/ynLzgyFxkuJanuary 4, 2021

The tweet doesn't reveal much else, simply saying that this device will "help you achieve all your fitness goals and make your life easier", but a page for the device on Amazon India notes that there's sleep tracking, which you can make use of in combination with a companion app on your phone.

It's worth noting that for now this launch is presumably just for India, and we still don't even have an exact date for when it will land there. But with a teaser saying it's coming soon we wouldn't be surprised if the OnePlus Band is unveiled before the end of January, and there's every chance it will be made available beyond India eventually.

While nothing else about the OnePlus Band has been confirmed yet, a whole lot more has been leaked. Recently for example we saw full images of the likely design, which line up with the teaser above.

A low price and lots of features

Leaks also suggest a price of roughly $40 (around £30 / AU$50), a 1.1-inch AMOLED touchscreen, and a choice of three color options - black, navy, and grey.

We've also heard that the OnePlus Band could be water resistant, and have multi-day battery life, a heart rate monitor, and an SpO2 sensor for measuring blood oxygen saturation levels. If this turns out to be true, the OnePlus Band will be one of the cheapest wearables with an SpO2 monitor.

Various fitness tracking modes and notification alerts are also likely to be included. We'll know for sure soon, and TechRadar will be sure to bring you all the details as soon as the OnePlus Band is announced.

But in short it sounds like it's going to be an affordable yet feature-packed fitness tracker. And if you want something higher end, there's always the upcoming OnePlus Watch.