OnePlus 6T could be announced on October 17

We know the OnePlus 6T is coming soon, given that even OnePlus itself has been teasing the phone, but now we may know the exact date of the announcement: October 17.

That dates comes from an image posted on Chinese microblogging site Weibo by someone with the username 'Little white MTX'. The image (which you can see below) appears to show an invitation to the OnePlus 6T launch event in India.

The invitation also includes the words ‘unlock the speed’ written on the phone's screen, seemingly hinting at both the power of the OnePlus 6T and the in-screen fingerprint scanner which it’s already confirmed to have.

Image 1 of 3 This could be an invite to the OnePlus 6T launch event. Credit: Weibo / Little white MTX Image 2 of 3 Here's a possible look at the phone in black. Credit: Weibo / Little white MTX Image 3 of 3 And here it is in white. Credit: Weibo / Little white MTX

Something's not right

The same source also posted a couple of images seemingly showing the OnePlus 6T itself and giving us a closer view than we’ve had before, with highlights including a triple-lens camera on the back, a teardrop notch on the front and minimal bezel.

However these same images also raise red flags, as an earlier leak strongly suggested the phone would only have a dual-lens camera.

So we’d take everything in this new leak with a pinch of salt. That said, we’re sure the OnePlus 6T will be announced soon, and if this invite is the real deal then more people should start receiving it before long.

Via GSMArena