Intel partners join Centrino push

The impetus behind the launch of Intel 's new Centrino Duo and Pro notebook platform has now moved onto PC manufacturers. Over 230 new notebooks are expected to be released over the coming weeks according to the silicon giant.

"When we introduced Intel Centrino four years ago, Intel changed the computing landscape with our mobile innovations," commented Mooly Eden, Intel vice president and general manager, Mobile Products Group.

"Now, simply said, we have improved virtually all aspects of Intel-based notebooks, the most popular and fastest growing computing market segment in the world."

Intel is pushing the core benefit of its latest platform to consumers as further improvements to battery life and increased performance. The platform previously masqueraded under the codename of Santa Rosa.

HP was first out of the UK blocks to tell Tech.co.uk about its new notebook plans. Natalie Pilgrim, HP's Commercial Notebooks Category Manager, told Tech.co.uk that the company's new notebooks were building on an "already very successful platform".

"We're releasing seven new series in time for Santa Rosa," she added. The models include the 2710p - a stunning new brushed metal finish tablet.

HP contradicts Intel's viewpoint of internet connectivity beyond the notebook itself, opting for "broader 3G availability" instead, according to Pilgrim. Intel dissolved an earlier partnership with Vodafone that looked certain to result in 3G capability becoming a standard part of Santa Rosa. Instead the corporation has opted to include WiMAX in its notebooks in 2008.