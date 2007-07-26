Denon reveals super new IR remote control

Denon has unveiled what it calls a "highly advanced LCD interactive" remote control. The Denon RC-7000CI is a programmable infra-red (IR) and Zigbee remote that can operate multiple AV devices in your home. What's more, when used with the optional RC-7001RCI base-station extender it can display meta-data on its integrated LCD screen.

Zigbee is a low-powered radio transmission method similar to Bluetooth . In this case, it enables you to use the remote in any room because it doesn't require line of sight like infra-red does.

The screen on the front of the remote reads song titles etc from the linked Denon component so you can see details of and control your iPod, PC or hard drive music on the handset. It also lets anyone easily customise device settings, rename sources or perform other operations via a PC.

If you're lucky enough to be able to have a 16-zone multiroom set-up, then the Denon RC7000CI can control each and every one of them.

RC-7000CI Handset- £199.99

Pre-programmed IR Remote Control

PC programmable for total customisation

2-way communication for media browsing (*1)

Wireless RF multi-room control (*1)

Built-in USB connector

Web updateable IR codes via USB from one of the world's largest IR databases

Web upgradable Firmware via USB

Supplied PC application for RC-7000CI

The RC-7000CI Editor enables editing and customisation of an RC-7000CI

Save and load remote data on a PC

RC-7001RCI Base-Station, Extender and IR Blaster - £139.99