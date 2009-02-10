Sony Ericsson W395 and C903 phones launch

Sony Ericsson announced its new W395 Walkman and C903 Cybershot phones ahead of next month's Mobile World Conference in Barcelona.

Housing a 5MP sensor, 16x digital zoom, autofocus, smile shutter and face detection, the C903 does a pretty good job of moonlighting as a camera.

To show off your photography skills, there's a 2.4-inch screen and handily the phone also sports a GPS, so you can geotag your images wherever you are.

The phone comes equipped with a TV-out function, too – so you can show off you photos on your big-screen telly.

As for the phone itself, the handset supports GPRS, comes with speakerphone capabilities and Bluetooth connectivity.

Walkman phone

The W395 is the company's latest Walkman phone, which aims to "put youth at the forefront" (SE's words). Essentially this means that SE has packed audio features galore into the handset.

There's a media player, dedicated keys to access your music quick and easy, and 1GB of SD card storage. There's also built-in stereo speakers, so you can hang it round your neck and annoy everyone around you with your 'tunes'.

Just in case you fancy taking a few photos while you are rocking out, the W395 also includes a camera.

It's not as flash as the C903's effort, but you do get a 2MP sensor and a 2-inch screen to view you pictures.

While release dates and pricing are to be announced, we do know that the C903 is available in Laquer Black, Techno White and Glamour Red, The W395 also comes in a range of crazy-sounding colours, including Dusky Grey and Blush Titanium.