Apple: No iPhone modem for you

A Canadian programme developer, Nullriver, thought it had added some great functionality to the iPhone by allowing it to act as a WiFi modem for a PC.

But Apple has withdrawn the application, NetShare, which was available through the AppStore, within hours of it going up.

Using a mobile phone as a modem is hardly a new idea, connecting to the internet via 3G (or if you're stupid, EDGE or GSM), but given the slew of 'unlimited' data plans introduced for the iPhone 3G, it seems Apple has decided this functionality would be a bad thing all around.

Swiftly downing the 'river

Despite having to approve the programme for it to be included in the AppStore, the application was withdrawn swiftly, despite the makers claiming it broke no developer rules.

According to Macrumors.com, Nullriver said: "We're not quite sure why Apple took down the application yet, we've received no communication from Apple thus far.

"NetShare did not violate any of the Developer or AppStore agreements. We're hoping we'll get some feedback from Apple tomorrow.

"Sorry to all the folks that couldn't get it in time. We'll do our best to try to get the application back onto the AppStore if at all possible.

"At the very least, I would hope Apple will allow it in countries where the provider does permit tethering."