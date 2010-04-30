Microsoft Courier concept will not be released

Microsoft has scrapped the Courier dual-touchscreen concept that appeared with much fanfare as Apple prepared its iPad.

Courier – never officially announced or talked about – picked up a huge amount of interest by offering a book-sized dual-page experience that could use both finger input or stylus.

Speaking to Gizmodo, Microsoft's corporate vice president of communications, Frank Shaw, insisted that there were 'no plans' to build the device.

Evaluated

"At any given time, we're looking at new ideas, investigating, testing, incubating them," said Shaw

"It's in our DNA to develop new form factors and natural user interfaces to foster productivity and creativity.

"The Courier project is an example of this type of effort. It will be evaluated for use in future offerings, but we have no plans to build such a device at this time."

Considering the weight of enthusiasm for the Courier this does seem like a crying shame, but it's clear that the device was not part of Microsoft's core Windows 7 or Windows 7 Phone businesses.

But, then again, neither was Surface – and the halo effect that it had on the company is also obvious.

Via Gizmodo