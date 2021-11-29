Cyber Monday TV deals live blog: The best OLED and QLED deals right now

(Image credit: Future)

Cyber Monday TV deals are always some of the biggest sellers during the sales season – and it's not hard to see why. 4KTVs tend to be large one-off purchases that will last you several years, and a good discount can end up knocking substantial amounts of cash off the asking price.

Today's best smart TVs tend to undergo a similar pricing process each year: announced in the new year, released midway through the year, and then gradually seeing small discounts as we approach the year's end. At the end of November, though, the Cyber Monday deals briefly and brilliantly plunge the price even further before reverting back to normality - and that's what we're here for.

In this live blog we'll be pushing out the very best Cyber Monday TV deals as we find them – and the page will update automatically for you. Just keep the tab open and we'll keep you in the loop while these great discounts last.

Cyber Monday TV deals: US