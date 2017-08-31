Lenovo Yoga 920 gets a sleeker body and boost from 8th-gen Intel CPUs

Over at IFA 2017 in Berlin, Lenovo has taken the wraps off a trio of Yoga devices, including a new flagship 2-in-1.

That new convertible flagship is the Yoga 920, which uses a 360-degree hinge just like its predecessor the Yoga 910, but this latest incarnation of the hybrid juices up things thanks to the inclusion of (up to) Core i7 quad-core CPUs from Intel’s new range of 8th-generation chips.

Read more: Lenovo Flex 6 14

Connectivity has been improved with a pair of USB Type-C (Thunderbolt 3) ports, and the new hybrid is very slightly slimmer at 13.95mm (compared to 14.3mm for the Yoga 910).

Lenovo’s Yoga 920 also gets better support for Cortana on Windows 10, with far-field microphones that can recognize and process voice commands from up to four meters away. That means you can call out to the laptop from across the room (even when it’s in standby mode) and Microsoft’s digital assistant will spring into action.

As with the previous model, this convertible has a near-edgeless (i.e. very thin bezels) 13.9-inch IPS touchscreen which can be configured as Full HD or UHD resolution (the latter is 3,840 x 2,160-pixels).

It also still has a fingerprint sensor on board for secure logins, and can be configured with either 8GB or 16GB of system memory, with storage options running up to a 1TB PCIe SSD.

The Yoga 920 can optionally be bundled with Lenovo’s Active Pen 2 for Windows Ink duties, and the metal chassis comes in platinum, copper or bronze colors. There are also some limited edition Star Wars-themed Gorilla Glass cover designs, namely the Special Edition Yoga 920 Rebel Alliance and Yoga 920 Galactic Empire.

Lenovo’s Yoga 920 will start at $1,329 (around £1,030, AU$1,680) and it’ll be available come October.

Yoga 720 and Miix 520

Lenovo also unveiled the Yoga 720 (12-inch), a more wallet-friendly convertible (pictured above) which runs with a 12.5-inch Full HD IPS screen, so it’s a slightly more compact effort than the existing smallest variant of the Yoga 720 (which has a 13.3-inch display).

This hybrid also has a 360-degree hinge and weighs in at just 1.15kg. Unfortunately it uses last generation Intel Kaby Lake processors (up to Core i7), with up to 8GB of system RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

You also get a USB Type-C port (along with one USB 3.0 connector), a backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, and a claimed battery life of up to eight hours. Lenovo’s new Yoga 720 will start at $650 (around £500, AU$820) and also goes on sale in October.

Finally, Lenovo gave us a look at the new Miix 520, a 12.2-inch detachable (meaning that the display comes away from the keyboard completely).

As with the Yoga 920, the Miix 520 gets an impressive power boost from Intel’s latest 8th-generation processors. In this case, the tablet is upgradable to a quad-core Core i5 CPU.

The Miix 520 also has far-field microphones to allow for the usage of Cortana at a distance of up to four meters. This 2-in-1 further benefits from a WorldView camera which can be used to capture images of real-life objects and then edit them in 3D (or use them for 3D printing applications).

Plus the Miix 520 offers optional LTE connectivity for when you’re on the move.

Just like the other hybrids, Lenovo’s Miix 520 will be out in October, priced at $999 (around £770, AU$1,260). Unlike the Surface Pro, though, this tablet includes the detachable keyboard and a bundled Lenovo Active Pen 2.

These are the best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy right now