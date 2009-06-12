Opera not happy with browser-free Windows 7

Browser makers Opera have insisted that Microsoft's reported decision to ship Windows 7 in Europe without Internet Explorer or any other browser does not go far enough.

Opera was the company that brought the complaint over the bundling of browsers to the EC, seemingly sparking a major change from Microsoft.

However, following our in depth chat with CEO Jon von Tetzchner on this very matter earlier in the week, an Opera spokesperson told TechRadar that a Europe-only solution is far from ideal, and that it would be better to include multiple browsers than none at all.

Interesting development

"This is an interesting development, however, this is not only a European problem, we need a global solution," said the Opera spokesperson.

"We don't believe this is going to restore competition in the marketplace, we would like to give users a choice."

It seems that Microsoft's decision to put the burden of choice onto the OEMs will not be popular, not even with the company that brought the case in the first place.

Some have already indicated that they feel that Microsoft have been unfairly targeted, while others are worried about how the general public will cope with not having instant on internet on a new PC.

Of course the chances are that the OEMs will install a browser, but it remains to be seen if any are prepared to go against IE and opt for the likes of Firefox, Chrome, Safari and Opera.

'Nobody chooses IE for the quality'

Earlier this week von Tetzchner - the CEO of Opera - had told TechRadar that he 'believes that it is important that people have a choice'.

"I do believe that we have a product that is appealing to people and it is Microsoft's dominance that has been holding everyone back," he added.

"Everyone would have had more market share if the situation had been different. I'm sure we and Firefox would have more users.

"I don't think there are many people who would choose IE for the quality."