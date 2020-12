How to watch The Mandalorian season 2 online: stream all-new episode 6 today

Now that the Black Friday rush has subsided, it's time to take a well-earned rest from holiday shopping this weekend - and what better way to unwind than with a new episode of The Mandalorian? The latest is available now on Disney Plus, so read on as we explain how to watch The Mandalorian season 2, episode 6 online - we've got all your viewing options covered, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Chapter 14 of the hit series is out as of Friday, December 4 - from midnight PT / 3am ET in the US, 8am GMT in the UK, and 7pm AEDT in Australia. But what can we expect?

Watch The Mandalorian season 2 Season 2 of The Mandalorian is here and we're every bit as excited as you are! Episode 6 is out now, with new episodes available the same day each week from midnight PT / 3am ET / 8am GMT. A subscription is dirt cheap too - Disney Plus costs from just $6.99/£5.99/AU$8.99 a month, so not a lot more than the price of one movie rental online.

Spoiler alert: details regarding The Mandalorian season 2 lie below. Scroll down for our spoiler-free guide explaining how to watch The Mandalorian season 2 from anywhere.

There's plenty to live up after arguably the most important Mandalorian episodes ever dropped last week - one which finally introduced to Ahsoka Tano and revealed some of the the back story behind Baby Yoda.

We know that the name of The Child is Grogu, for instance - and there's sure to be many more revelations still to come before season 2 comes to an end. Other than Baby Yoda is partial to the odd space macaroon, of course...

While the latest films in George Lucas’ Star Wars series (and even the prequels that came before) have elicited more than a few 'mehs', The Mandalorian is garnering rave reviews, with Pedro Pascal’s portrayal of Din Djarin (the titular Mandalorian) earning particular praise - though it's indeed The Child, aka Baby Yoda, that's taken the internet by storm.

So whether you’ve been eagerly awaiting the next season of Disney Plus’ live-action Star Wars series or just want to see what all the fuss surrounding Baby Yoda is about, we’ll show you exactly how to watch The Mandalorian season 2 online and stream episode 6 right now.

How to watch The Mandalorian season 2 online with Disney Plus right now

As Disney Plus has now rolled out in North America, Europe and parts of Asia with the Latin American launch scheduled for November, watching season 2 of The Mandalorian using the service will be easier than ever. If you’re located in a country that does have access to Disney Plus, you just need to head to the Disney Plus website and sign up for the service to watch new episodes of The Mandalorian. Disney+ is going old school when it comes to how the episodes are being delivered. Rather than 'doing a Netflix' and putting all eight shows out there at once to binge, season 2 has premiered on Friday, October 30 with a single episode release, and subsequent 'chapters', as they're known in Star Wars-speak, will be released every Friday until the finale on Friday, December 18. In addition to being the exclusive home of The Mandalorian and other Disney Plus original series, the service also gives you access to Disney’s huge back catalogue and Fox’s as well. This means that adults will be able to watch every episode of the Simpsons ever made while kids can watch classic Disney films like Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King and more. A Disney Plus subscription also gives you access to the latest Marvel movies and the entire Star Wars canon - all for just $6.99/£5.99/AU$8.99 a month .

How to save money on Disney+

Disney Plus is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix but you can save even more when you sign up for an annual subscription which gives you 15% off the monthly price. Obviously you have to splash the cash at the start, but with so much content to get stuck in to we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before the 12 months are up. You're looking at $69.99/£59.99/AU$89.99 for the year.

Or if your interests are farther reaching (and you're in the US), then we'd seriously suggest looking at the fantastic value bundle package. It adds Hulu and ESPN+ to your subscription price. The Hulu element opens up a world of Hulu Originals such as The Great, Upload, Helstrom and Normal People. While ESPN+ brings tonnes of exclusive live sport, highlights and documentaries. The combined bundle costs just $12.99 a month.

What else should I know about Disney+?

Disney Plus is showing no signs of slowing down since the service first launched last November and in addition to new episodes of The Mandalorian, subscribers can also look forward to the release of a Rogue One prequel series, a Clone Wars spinoff, WandaVision, Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Monsters Inc.’s Monsters at Work and more.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

Finally, now that Disney has set the precedent of releasing its live-action Mulan remake on the service instead of in theaters through its Premiere Access program, expect the company to bring more films that were originally intended to be shown on the big screen to Disney Plus soon.

The Mandalorian season 2 cast

Pedro Pascal is back as The Mandalorian/Din Djarin alongside Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Carl Weathers as Greek Karaga and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon.

However, several new actors are said to be joining the cast this season including Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Kattee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze and Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth.

Excitingly, we got our first glimpse of Morrison back in the galaxy far, far away at the end of last week's epsiode, leading many to believe that Boba is back!

The Mandalorian season 2 primer

Season 1 of The Mandalorian gave viewers a glimpse into what life was like after the fall of the Empire five years after the events of Return of the Jedi. The imperial forces may have been defeated but the Empire’s grip on the galaxy still holds as we saw when The Mandalorian sought out 'The Client', who uses Imperial stormtroopers as bodyguards, for work.

Want to learn even more? Read our Mandalorian season 2, episode 5 recap.

