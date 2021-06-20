How to watch Rick and Morty season 5 online - stream new episodes from anywhere

Dial up the delirium to the level right below Szechuan Sauce, because Rick and Morty's back for a fifth serving of inter-dimensional insanity. And something's off, with Morty seemingly done with his grandpa's reckless adventures, and Jerry landing a job interview! Read on as we explain how to watch Rick and Morty season 5 online from anywhere - including for free where possible.

Somebody give Dan Harmon a pay rise. After keeping fans hanging for far too long between each of the first four seasons, the latest installment has landed refreshingly early. Fingers crossed this is a new dawn for the show, which has another five seasons in the works.

You'll no doubt be pleased to hear that season 5 looks just as madcap and whimsical as ever, albeit with plenty more Sanchez/Smith family capers. We finally get to meet Rick's - or should we say *Richard's*? - nemesis, a strange, scantily clad ocean man who goes by the name of Mr Nimbus.

Meanwhile, there's potential romance in the air for Morty, who's also starting to learn how to stick up for himself, Beth and Jerry get sexy, and we get closer to finding out what's really going on with Beth.

There's some big guest appearances to look forward to too, from Christina Ricci, Timothy Olyphant and Alison Brie. Read on to find out how to watch Rick and Morty season 5 no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch Rick and Morty online from outside your country

If you're abroad when new Rick and Morty season 5 episodes come out, regional restrictions will prevent you from streaming the show online.

Luckily, a VPN provides a simple solution. This piece of software alters your IP address to that of another country, which means you can gain access to your preferred IPTV service and watch episodes of the latest buzz-worthy shows from anywhere.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 5: stream in the US

As ever, Adult Swim is the place to watch Rick and Morty season 5, with new episodes dropping each Sunday at 11pm ET, starting June 20. So if you're already set up with a TV package that includes Cartoon Network and Adult Swim then you're all ready to go! How to watch Rick and Morty without cable For cord-cutters we recommend Sling TV channels, with Adult Swim offered as part of both Sling Blue and Sling Orange packages. Those packages would usually cost you $35 a month, but right now Sling TV has a special offer where you get the first month for only $10 - an absolute bargain! Sling Orange is ideal for sports fans and young families, offering ESPN, Motortrend, Nick Jnr. and the Disney Channel, while Sling Blue is your best bet if you're into great TV dramas and documentaries, with National Geographic, Discovery, SyFy, A&E and FX. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 5 FREE in the UK

Rick and Morty fans in the UK have it pretty good when it comes to watching season 5, with every new episode available to watch for FREE, courtesy of E4. This means Rick and Morty season 5 is also free to stream (for those with a valid TV license) on the channel's All 4 service - just make sure you have a valid TV license. The kicker is that you're going to have to spend the start of each week avoiding spoilers from the States, with episodes set to air at 10pm BST each Monday night from June 21. Outside the UK? If you're currently out of the UK and can't access your usual streaming service, remember you can use a VPN to point yourself back to Blighty and watch your favourite shows as usual.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 5 in Canada

Canadians wanting to stream Rick and Morty season 5 are in luck, as new episodes are airing in line with the US each Sunday at 11pm ET on Adult Swim, starting June 20. Adult Swim is only offered for standalone streaming in Canada via Amazon Prime Video - and more specifically the Stack TV add-on available through the service. Prime membership in Canada costs CA$7.99 a month, and Stack TV will run you an additional $12.99 - but both offer free trials you can use to watch Rick and Morty season 5 online for free. If you're outside of Canada right now, don't worry - just grab a good VPN and you'll be able to stream your favorite shows and services just like you would at home.

How to watch Rick and Morty in Australia

Netflix has the exclusive streaming rights to Rick and Morty in Australia, which is both a blessing and a curse if you're a fan of the show. The bad news is that Netflix Australia lags a fair bit behind Adult Swim in terms of adding the new episodes to its line-up - in the case of season 4, the first give episodes dropped on Netflix Australia after the first-half of the season had finished airing in the US. And there's currently no word on when Rick and Morty season 5 will land on the streaming service. If you're abroad and are worried that geo-blocking will stop you from watching Rick and Morty, don't worry - just use a VPN to point yourself back to Australia and you'll be able to stream as usual.