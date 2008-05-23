Panasonic's new TVs are web-enabled

Panasonic has unveiled a new range of Plasma TVs that allow you to access sites on the internet via its new VIERA CAST system.

The PZ850 series ranges houses four HDMI ports, has an impressive contrast ratio of 30,000:1, a dynamic ratio of 1,000,000:1 and 1080p 24p reproduction, so perfect for your Blu-ray Discs.

Caught in the web

But this isn’t a TV just for your HD needs. It’s also a telly to feed your desire for web content. Quite why you would want to watch pixelated YouTube videos on your 46in TV is beyond us but Panasonic has kindly given you the option. The VIERA CAST will also allow you to access Picasso, Google’s photo sharing site, and Bloomberg.

Speaking about the YouTube link-up, Steve Chen, co-founder and CTO of YouTube said: “We’re dedicated to providing users around the world with a great YouTube experience no matter where they are.

“Working with an industry leader like Panasonic will deliver the same great YouTube experience that users have come to expect on their computers; browsing, finding and watching millions of YouTube videos from the comfort of their living room.”

The PZ850 comes in four sizes: 46in (TH-46PZ850); 50in (TH-50PZ850); 58in (TH-58PZ850); and 65in (TH-65PZ850). Pricing starts at $3,000 (£1,550). There’s no word yet on when the TVs will be making their way to the UK.