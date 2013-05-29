Cook maintains Apple innocence over ebook prices, won't sign settlement

Apple CEO Tim Cook has vowed to continue fighting allegations in the United States that it conspired with publishers to keep the price of ebooks artificially high.

Speaking at the D11 conference, Cook said the company had never considered signing the court settlement offered by the Department of Justice as all five of the accused publishers now have.

Instead, Apple will fight the allegations alone during the trial, which kicks off next month, with Cook insisting that the company did nothing wrong.

He said in the interview: "We're not going to sign something that says we did something that we didn't do, so we're going to fight."

Collusion

Apple has had to watch as each of the publishers, Hachette Book Group, HarperCollins Publishers, Simon & Schuster (owned by CBS, which publishes CNET), Macmillan Publishers, and Penguin Group, chose to pay hefty settlements, rather than risk a stronger penalty in court.

Apple has always insisted there was no collusion with the publishers and Apple's iBook Store, dating back to Steve Jobs' time in charge of the company.

When the trial commences, the court will hear evidence that the parties conspired to threaten retailers like Amazon with sales bans should they attempt to lower the prices.

The settlements from the publishers now allow retailers to reduce prices, which should lead to better deals for consumers.

