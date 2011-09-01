Apple CEO Tim Cook makes first big appointment

Tim Cook has made his first maneuver as Apple CEO

New Apple chief executive Tim Cook has made his big move since taking over from Steve Jobs, by promoting the head of iTunes.

22-year Apple veteran Eddy Cue is now the new Senior Vice President of Internet Services and Software and will oversee iTunes, the App Store, iCloud, the iBookstore and the iAds mobile advertising platform.

Cue, who helped to oversee the construction of iTunes and the App Store is the ninth senior executive to be listed on Apple's corporate website.

Major role

In a statement sent out to Apple employees, Cook paid tribute to Cue saying he 'bled Apple'

"He is a 22-year Apple veteran and leads a large organization of amazing people," Cook said.

"He played a major role in creating the Apple online store in 1998, the iTunes Music Store in 2003 and the App Store in 2008.



"Apple is a company and culture unlike any other in the world and leaders like Eddy get that. Apple is in their blood.

"Eddy and the entire executive management team are dedicated to making the best products in the world that delight our customers and make our employees incredibly proud of what they do."

Well it seems at least the language isn't going to change at Apple now that Steve Jobs is out of the hotseat

Link: MacRumors