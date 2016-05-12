Here's why Teslas make terrible police cars

Tesla wants everyone in electric vehicles (EV), and that includes police departments, too. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has been testing two Model S P85Ds for nearly a year and early results are in.

LAPD Police Administrator Vartan Yegiyan says it's not practical now. "[In] the next three to five years ... not only will the industry push toward electrification, but prices will drop on vehicles. More models will be coming out, and the electricity and electrical grid will become more robust, and more charging stations will be available. While that's occurring we'll be in the space learning and contributing to the process."

Maybe, though, it's the vehicles they are testing. Not only did the LAPD trial the $100,000 (£57,335 or AU$128,200) Tesla Model S P85D, but also tried out the $43,000 (£25,680 or AU$58,714) BMW i3 -- neither which are cheap.

When compared to the Ford Police Interceptor (based on the Explorer or Taurus), a vehicle that starts at $31,000 MSRP and runs up to $50,000 fully kitted with police gear, you could buy two or three for the price of one Tesla Model S.

With the introduction of the Model 3, that price may come down.

The LAPD purchases 600 to 700 vehicles worth around $30 million, according to Yegiyan.

But, seriously, the Ludicrous Mode on the Model S may be a much-needed jolt in high-speed chases - in case the HEMI-powered Dodge Chargers or twin turbo Ford Interceptors weren't enough.

"Tesla definitely stepped up and gave us the Model S to do some evaluation with them," Yegiyan added. "[Tesla is working with the agency] to assess the vehicle's performance in our environment and to learn what are the drawbacks and positives of this type of vehicle in our fleet operation. Not only on the regular transportation side, but also the future in the high-pursuit-rated vehicle arena."

So, the near future of policing may be more 'ludicrous' than they currently are, but they'll be more eco-friendly than current options, too.

Source: CNBC