5 of the best gas-saving cars and the tech behind them

Back in the '80s and '90s, if you wanted a fuel efficient car, you were forced to find a small car with a sputtering, fuel-sipping engine. Today, buyers looking for a fuel efficient vehicle have more choices than ever before.

We still have a few vehicles on the market that stay true to the "small engine with even smaller performance" principle but, thanks to the arrival of the electric motor, things have changed. It's no secret that hybrid and electric vehicles are easily the most efficient cars on the market.

We've put together a list of five of the best. But not only that, here's a glimpse of what makes each whip go.