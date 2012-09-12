Apple leaks new iPod touch, iPod nano and iTunes

As well as leaking the name of its upcoming handset, the iPhone 5, Apple has also managed to let slip new iPod devices.

A quick search on the Apple website shows up a URL which states "Apple Introduces New iPod touch, iPod nano", and although not linked to a page of content yet, we'd expect it to go live later today.

That means we could well be in for at least three new pieces of hardware at the Apple press conference, and it leaves us wondering, what else could the Cupertino firm have up its sleeve?

Well, another search on the Apple site may have given us yet another nugget of information, with a new version of iTunes possibly on its way as well. The screen grab above shows a URL ending with "Apple-Unveils-New-iTunes" - so go figure.

Closed for business

To top it all off, and to really signal we're in the lead up to a big announcement, the Apple Store has been taken offline, presumably to allow for all the lovely new products, and their eye-watering price tags, to be added.

TechRadar will be reporting live from the press conference, bringing you all the latest news on products and software as it's announced.

From Apple via Gizmodo