How to build a DIY OSMC media player

The launch of the original Raspberry Pi was a bit of a phenomenon. It was a super-cheap computer board that could be used to build a variety of devices. It could also be used to build a network media player, but it was sluggish and not really great for the task.

The Raspberry Pi 2 has changed that. You can now build your own network media player for relatively cheap that's every bit as capable (if not more so) than many commercial network media players. With the new processor in the Pi 2 it's perfectly snappy and absolutely capable of 1080p media playback.

To go along with the board, we have a new OS to run on it: OSMC. OSMC is essentially a cut down version of Debian Linux running Kodi as the interface. Kodi, if you're not aware, is the app formerly known as XBMC, is quite likely the best free network media player app there is. It has incredible support for formats, devices and protocols, a plug-in architecture and it's easy to use.