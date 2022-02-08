Samsung Galaxy S22 live stream: how to watch the Samsung Unpacked launch

There’s big news coming from Samsung, as the company is set to announce the Samsung Galaxy S22 range (including the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra) on February 9, and we’re also expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 range.

The big event, called Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022, kicks off at 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm GMT on February 9, or at 1am AEST on February 10 for those in Australia, so there’s not much longer to wait.

TechRadar will be covering the whole event with a live blog, followed by news and analysis, so you can head back here then for all the action. But if you’d rather tune in to Galaxy Unpacked for yourself then that’s an option too.

Below, we’ve detailed exactly how to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 live.

How to watch the Samsung event live stream

The easiest way to tune in to Samsung Unpacked is through Samsung’s YouTube page, as the company is hosting a live stream there. So head on over when the event starts, or just hit play on the video above. You can also head to that link to set a reminder.

You’ll also be able to watch the live stream on Samsung’s site, if you’d prefer. If you head there before the event, you’ll also have the ability to add the launch to your calendar, so you don’t forget about it.

Even if you are tuning in though, it’s worth swinging by our Samsung event live blog too, so you can get some commentary alongside the announcements.