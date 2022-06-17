How to watch The Old Man online: stream the new FX series starring Jeff Bridges from anywhere

After a number of setbacks, US TV thriller series The Old Man finally comes screeching to our screens, promising a full-throttle, edge-of-your-seat experience about an ex-CIA operative on the run from his murky past. Starring the inimitable Jeff Bridges, Amy Brenneman, and multi-award winner John Lithgow, we’ll explain below how to watch The Old Man online, wherever you are in the world.
Cable premiere: Thursday, June 16 on FX at 10pm ET/PT
Starring: Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, Alia Shawkat, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Bill Heck
Watch FREE online: in the US on Hulu with a 30-day FREE trial (opens in new tab)
International streams: FX Now (opens in new tab) (CA)| Disney Plus (Star) (opens in new tab) (UK, AUS)
Developed for TV by co-creators Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine, The Old Man is adapted from Thomas Perry’s bestselling 2017 novel of the same name, with Bridges starring as the grizzled ex-CIA agent Dan Chase whose identity is rumbled after a hitman comes calling.
Chase is soon contacted by former FBI acquaintance Harold Harper (Lithgow), who provides him with an ultimatum to keep their dark deeds a secret: vanish immediately and never contact his family again, otherwise his daughter Emily will find herself in danger. As a result, Chase finds himself hunted from all quarters, especially following the eruption of a 30 year old grudge with Afghan leader Faraz Hamzad.
Acting heavyweights Bridges and Lithgow give incredible performances, in addition to Search Party’s Alia Shawkar as Harper’s FBI protégé and E.J. Bonilla (Unforgettable) as CIA Special Agent Raymond Waters. Tensely scripted and more brooding than John Wick, here's how to watch The Old Man online now with Hulu in the US (opens in new tab) and Disney Plus elsewhere (opens in new tab).
The Old Man release date and episode times
You can watch The Old Man on FX from Thursday, June 16, or next day on Hulu in the US. The series is made up of seven episodes in total.
Full The Old Man release date and episode guide:
- Episode 1: Thursday, June 16 on FX 10pm ET/PT / Friday, June 17 on Hulu
- Episode 2: Thursday, June 16 on FX 11pm ET/PT / Friday, June 17 on Hulu
- Episode 3: Thursday, June 23 on FX 10pm ET/PT / Friday, June 24 on Hulu
- Episode 4: Thursday, June 30 on FX 10pm ET/PT / Friday, July 1 on Hulu
- Episode 5: Thursday, July 7 on FX 10pm ET/PT / Friday, July 8 on Hulu
- Episode 6: Thursday, July 14 on FX 10pm ET/PT / Friday, July 15 on Hulu
- Episode 7: Thursday, July 21 on FX 10pm ET/PT / Friday, July 22 on Hulu
How to watch The Old Man FREE on Hulu in the US
You can watch The Old Man through linear TV via the FX channel, or with an IPTV service that includes it, like Sling TV (opens in new tab)'s Blue package, from Thursday, June 16 at 10pm ET/PT with two back-to-back episodes. Episodes will then air weekly until the series finale on July 21.
Note that if you’ve got a cable subscription but want to stream the show through a mobile device, just go to FX Now (opens in new tab) and enter your login provider details.
The new FX show will be available on Hulu (opens in new tab) too, beginning from Friday, June 17 and with episodes available to stream from 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT.
Hulu (opens in new tab) plans are available from just $6.99 a month. There's also a Hulu free trial (opens in new tab) that gets you a whole month to try out the service (opens in new tab).
Watch The Old Man online with the Disney Plus bundle
To get the ultimate value, though, purchase Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ for just $13.99 (opens in new tab) a month with the Disney Plus bundle, which provides loads of extra film and TV content in addition to live sports.
Of course, you can watch Hulu on nearly anything, with the Hulu app available for: Android and iOS devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Echo Show and Fire TV devices, select smart TVs and Android TVs, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Mac, PC and Roku streamers.
How to watch The Old Man online in Canada
If you want to see Jeff Bridges kick butt up north, you’ll need a cable subscription that includes the FX channel.
Like in the US, the first two episodes are being broadcast back-to-back on Thursday, June 16 at 10pm ET/PT, with subsequent episodes airing at the same time each week.
You can also watch FX shows online on-demand with FX Now (opens in new tab), which comes at no extra cost. All you need to do is login with your cable provide details.
How to watch The Old Man online in Australia
The Old Man will eventually come to Disney Plus (opens in new tab) via the Star entertainment hub in Australia – but not until Wednesday, July 13, roughly a month after its US release.
You can get a subscription to Disney Plus (opens in new tab) for $11.99 AUD a month in Australia. But you’ll save over 15% if you chose an annual subscription and pay the one-off cost of $119.99 AUD.
How to watch The Old Man online in the UK
We know that Disney Plus will be the streaming home of The Old Man (opens in new tab) in the UK. We just don’t have a release date yet for when Brits will get their hit of high-octane Jeff Bridges action.
With a date set for Australia and New Zealand, we’d anticipate it wouldn't be much after mid-July when the show drops across the Atlantic.
The Disney Plus price (opens in new tab) starts from £7.99 per month in the UK (or £79.90 for an annual subscription), and plays host to a massive library of family entertainment, including almost the entire Disney, Star Wars and Marvel cinematic library and spin offs, plus more adult fare with Star (Die Hard, the Alien films) and National Geographic content.
