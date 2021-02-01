Singapore CNY sales 2021: where to score the best deals and bargains

Chinese New Year (or Lunar New Year) is almost upon us once again, and Singapore's biggest tech retailers are bringing in the Year of the Ox with some fantastic deals on a wide range of products.

It's said that the Year of the Ox signifies hard work paying off, and what better way to reward yourself than with some discounted tech items? We're expecting some excellent sales and deals on the latest headphones, laptops, tablets, Bluetooth speakers and more.

Although Chinese New Year will officially occur on February 12, 2021, this year's CNY sales and deals will be kicking off early on February 1.

So if you want to treat yourself to some cool new gear this Chinese New Year, keep an eye on this page because we'll be updating it regularly with the best CNY 2021 discounts we can find.

CNY 2021 offers in Singapore

Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch (Intel Core i7) | now SG$2,454 (was SG$2,888; save SG$434) Discounted by SG$434, Microsoft's 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3 with Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is now only SG$2,454 – that's a saving of SG$434! View Deal

Surface Headphones 2 | now SG$302 (was SG$378; save SG$76) Music lovers rejoice! Microsoft's fantastic Surface Headphones 2, which boast adjustable noise cancellation, omnisonic sound and 18.5 hours of battery life, have been discounted for CNY 2021, reduced to just SG$302 – that's a saving of SG$76! View Deal

Dell New Inspiron 14 7000 Laptop | now SG$1,699 (was $2,099; saveSG$400) Boasting an 11th Generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia's GeForce MX350 GPU and 8GB of DDR4 RAM, Dell's New Inspiron 14 7000 Laptop is a fantastic work solution for your home or business. Was SG$2,099, now only SG$1,699 thanks to Dell's CNY sale.View Deal

Dell New Inspiron 13 5000 | i3 / 8GB / 256GB | SG$999 (was SG$1,299; save SG$300) The latest model of Dell's Inspiron 13 brings with it 11th-gen Intel Core processors (i3 in this case) to power up your portable business needs. Also on board is 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, which is pretty decent for the price.View Deal

Dell XPS 15 | i7 / 16GB / 512GB / GTX 1650Ti | SG$3,149 (was SG$3,399; save SG$250) If you like the style of the XPS 13 but want more grunt and a larger display, this is your chance. Alongside the dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti GPU, there's a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch display, making it great for moderate gaming and media streaming as well as everyday and work duties.View Deal