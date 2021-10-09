Singapore 10.10 sales 2021: where to find the best deals and bargains

Check your calendar. If the day and month numbers match up, chances are there's a major sale happening in Singapore! This time, it's the 10.10 sale, which is once again inspired by the Singles' Day celebrations on 11.11, meaning big discounts on a wide selection of tech products.

Thankfully, the 10.10 shopping day amounts to more than a warm-up for the 11.11 main event – many excellent items have been marked down for the occasion, making now as good a time as any to pick up that device you've had your eye on.

In an effort to streamline your deal browsing, we've rounded up the best tech bargains and discounts available during 10.10 and listed them below. Like always, it's a good idea to keep your eye on this page for at least a couple days after the event has supposedly ended, as 'after party' discounts have started to become the norm.

10.10 offers in Singapore

Televisions

Panasonic TH-55HZ1000S 55-inch 4K OLED TV | SG$3,699 SG$1,999 at Lazada (save SG$1,700) This incredible deal slashes the price of Panasonic's TH-55HZ1000S television by almost half, making it an extremely attractive proposition for those in the market for an OLED display. It also has the luxury of supporting both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ content.View Deal

Samsung Q80T 55-inch 4K QLED TV (2020) | SG$1,799 SG$1,599 at Lazada (save SG$200) If you don't need the absolute latest television on the market, you can score this 55-inch 2020 model QLED from Samsung at a great price. And, thanks to an included 3-year warranty, you can set your mind at ease.View Deal

Panasonic TH-50JX700S 50-inch 4K LED TV | SG$1,349 SG$1,049 at Lazada (save SG$299) This cool 50-incher from Panasonic offers access to the Android TV platform, along with Google Assistant smarts and built-in Chromecast functionality. And, thanks to the HCX Processor, you get brilliant and accurate picture quality and colour.View Deal

Samsung 65-inch TU8000 4K LED TV | SG$1,599 SG$1,199 at Lazada (save SG$300) Samsung's TU8000 4K LED TV sports a stunning Crystal Display that delivers excellent colour, and is powered by the Crystal Processor 4K, which orchestrates exceptional contrast, upscaling and HDR performance.View Deal

Sony KD-55X7500H 55-inch 4K LED TV | SG$1,499 SG$1,199 at Lazada (save SG$300) If you're in the market for a new 55-inch TV, then this Sony 4K LED set just might be what you've been looking for. Running on the Android TV platform, the KD-55X7500H boasts a 3-year local warranty so you can be confident in your purchase decision.View Deal

Computing

Surface Pro 7 (i7/1TB/16GB) | SG$3,288 SG$2,794 at Microsoft Store (save SG$494) Microsoft's powerful Surface Pro 7 2-in-1 is been drastically discounted for 9.9, with the Intel Core i7 model with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage slashed to just SG$2,794 – that's a discount of SG$494! Don't need that much power? You may want to consider the Intel Core i5 model, which is available in a 8GB RAM/256GB storage version for SG$1,520 (saving you SG$268).View Deal

Surface Pro X 16GB/512GB | SG$2,588 SG$1,941 at Microsoft Store (save SG$647) Sporting Microsoft's SQ 1 processor, the sleek Surface Pro X is an ARM-based Surface tablet that offers 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and has been reduced to just SG$1,941 – that's a saving of SG$647! If you don't need quite that much RAM/storage, you could always opt for the 16GB/256GB option for just SG$1,748 (save SG$440).View Deal

Dell Vostro 13 5301 | i5 / 8GB / 256GB | SG$1,749 SG$1,199 at Dell (save SG$550) Designed for work rather than play, this 13-inch Vostro comes packing the latest Intel Core i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM, so multitasking promises to be a breeze. It also weighs only a kilo, so portability isn't going to be an issue either. With Dell's ExpressCharge feature, you'll get an 80% top-up in an hour of being plugged into the mains, so you can carry on with what's important. Now down to SG$1,199 at Dell Singapore. If you need a bit more power and storage, then the Vostro 13 5301 with an i7 processor and 512GB storage is down to SG$1,449 (saving you SG$650).View Deal

Dell Inspiron 13 | i5 / 8GB / 512GB | SG$1,749 SG$1,249 at Dell (save SG$500) This portable 13-incher comes ready with Windows 11 Pro and its QHD+ display features Dolby Vision. Powering this beauty is the latest 11th-gen i5 CPU and 8GB of memory. And the 512GB of storage is generous too. Let's not forget that it's SG$500 off too.View Deal

Dell Latitude 3320 | i5 / 8GB / 256GB | SG$2,124.77 SG$1,314.77 at Dell (save SG$810) Latitude is Dell's business range and usually cost a serious penny. However, this 10.10 sale sees a whopping SG$810 shaved off this 13-inch option. There's the latest i5 processor under the hood, and the usual 8GB of memory to keep things ticking along. It also comes loaded with Windows 11.View Deal

Dell Latitude 5421 | i5 /8GB / 256GB | SG$3,799.96 SG$1,859.96 at Dell (save SG$1,940) Dropping way below it's half price point is this 14-inch version of the Latitude. It shares the same internal specs as the 13-incher listed above, but this model comes loaded with Windows 10 Pro, but includes a Windows 11 Pro license. It's hard to look past this option if you're after a work laptop.View Deal

Logitech G Pro X gaming keyboard | SG$229 SG$129 on Amazon.sg (save SG$100) Get your game on with this mechanical keyboard from Logitech and save a very significant 44% when shopping on Amazon. Featuring swappable switches, a compact design, RGB lighting and detachable microUSB cable for portability, this is a steal if you're after a gaming keyboard.View Deal

Samsung 870 Evo 1TB internal SSD | SG$164 SG$134 on Amazon.sg (save SG$30) 18% isn't may not be a huge discount, but it definitely makes this internal SSD a lot more affordable if you need to up the ante on your current PC setup. With up to 560MB/s sequential speeds, there's plenty here to even help process 8K video. So snap it up if you need some reliable storage options.View Deal

Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (256GB) | SG$1,498 SG$1,198 on Amazon.sg (save SG$300) Stilling holding on to an old Android phone? Perhaps it's time for an upgrade, and with SG$300 off on the 5G-capable Galaxy S21 Plus flagship from Samsung, the timing couldn't be better. You're not just getting one of the best phones on the market, it's also the only one that lets you shoot 8K video. Available in three different colour options. This is a one-day (10.10) offer only, so hurry!View Deal

Audio

Apple AirPods Pro | SG$379 SG$269 at Amazon.sg (save SG$110) This rare discount on Apple's super-popular Pro AirPods nets you SG$110 off the usual price of SG$379. If you've been holding out for a great price on these highly-rated true wireless in-ears, you're not likely to see them this low until Black Friday.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds | SG$399 SG$289 on Amazon.sg (save SG$110) Don't like the feel of large over-ear cans on your head? Then consider the true wireless earbud alternative from Bose. We've tested them and their noise cancelling is best in class. Sound quality is also marvellous and it comes with three different ear tips and fins so it should fit most anyone. Snap one up while it's 28% off, available only on the black colour option.View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 | SG$349 SG$188 on Amazon.sg (save SG$161) Until the latest gen-4 model came along, these were the best true wireless noise cancelling buds money could buy. But just because there's a newer model in town doesn't mean these are now a bad choice. On the contrary, they're still top of the line and at 46% off, are an absolute steal!View Deal

Jabra Elite 85t | SG$348 SG$191.40 on Amazon.sg (save SG$156.60) For one day only there's a massive 45% off the best true wireless buds Jabra has yet produced. With active noise cancelling on board, a good fit and equally good sound quality, the new 85t does not disappoint, especially when it's this cheap. Need something a little cheaper? Amazon has also discounted the previous-gen Jabra Elite 75t to practically half price!View Deal

MixPre-6M portable multi-track recorder | SG$1,412.40 SG$1,185 at Amazon.sg (save SG$227.40) Are you a budding musician or sound engineer? Sound Devices has reduced the price of its MixPre-6M portable multitrack recorder/mixer. It offers an 8-­in/4-­out USB interface, along with four Kashmir microphone preamps. Stock is low, though, so hurry if you'd like to get your hands on one. If you're on a tight budget, the MixPre-3 is available for SG$875.64.View Deal

Bowers & Wilkins Formation Wedge Wireless Speaker | SG$1,380 SG$1,199 at Amazon.sg (save SG$181) Looking for a Bluetooth speaker with a sense of style? Bowers & Wilkins' Formation Wedge wireless speaker brings powerful true stereo sound in a uniquely angled cabinet. Features two tweeters, two mid-range drivers and a built-in subwoofer for full, bass-driven sound.View Deal

Wearables

Fitbit Versa 3 | SG$378 SG$265 on Amazon.sg (save SG$113) Fitbit finally added GPS to its Versa like on the third iteration, so now you can head out for a walk, run, bike or hike without your phone and your workout will be tracked and mapped. All the best Fitbit health tracking is on board, including heart, sleep and steps, although some important, detailed health info is hidden behind the Fitbit Premium subscription. As a new Fitbit user, you'll even get a 90-day free trial of the service to help you get back on track with your fitness. Now 30% off on Amazon.View Deal

Garmin smartwatches | up to 10% off on Amazon.sg It's not a huge discount but it would be remiss of us not to list it here as Garmin makes some of the best multi-sports watches in the business. There's small discounts on the Venu Sq, the Forerunner 745 and the Approach S62 golf watch, so take your pick. However, if you can hold off till Black Friday, chances are you could find bigger discounts then.View Deal

Networking

Google Nest Wifi Router | SG$229 SG$199 at Amazon.sg (save SG$30) Upgrade your home Wi-Fi network with Google's Nest Wifi router system. Start a regular wireless network with a single router, with the option to add more units over time to seamlessly create a mesh Wi-Fi network that covers every area of your home. View Deal

Miscellaneous

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite | SG$258 SG$173 on Amazon.sg (save SG$85) Shipping from the US, this is the previous generation of the Kindle Paperwhite, not the latest 6.8-inch model that Amazon announced a few weeks ago. This one comes with 8GB of storage and a 6-inch screen, so if you need something to keep up with your digital reading, a 33% discount is a bargain!View Deal

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag | SG$38 SG$28.50 on Amazon.sg (save SG$9.50) Always losing keys and remotes? Find them easily with Samsung's Bluetooth tracker – just fix them to the items you need to keep tabs on, download the app, and voila, you'll be able to find them quick and simple... and save some cash too.View Deal

Foreo beauty products | up to 54% off on Amazon.sg These strange-looking little devices are great to keep your skin in tiptop condition. They exfoliate while massaging the face for improved blood flow. If that sounds like something you might need, take a look at these offers as the UFO 2, the UFO Mini and the Luna is discounted.View Deal

Waterpik Cordless Advanced water flosser | up to 23% off on Amazon.sg Keep those pearly whites healthy with a water flosser. They're usually bulky items that have a water reservoir and need to be constantly plugged into a wall socket, but these cordless options make flossing while travelling a real possibility. Now up to 23% off on Amazon.View Deal