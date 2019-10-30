The best AirPods Pro prices, sales, and deals in October 2019

The AirPods Pro price is $249 / £249, a marked increase from their previous generation's $199 price tag, but with our offers below you may just find an excellent sale to save on Apple's latest earbuds.

The AirPods Pro have just been announced, introducing noise cancelation and adaptive EQ to their wireless earbud range. The buds have been completely redesigned, with Apple taking consumer frustrations over the fit of previous generations to heart and building their latest model to not only house all its tech in an ear-friendly shell but also remain flexible in its size. Three tips offer different sized buds, while internal microphones measure the audio being received by your ear to let you know if you've selected the correct fit.

The new Transparency Mode allows certain sounds to break through noise cancellation when required. Plus, intelligent, active sound monitoring is achieved through an internal and external microphone adjusting your noise cancellation 200 times per minute.

The biggest improvements over the latest AirPods lie in this noise cancelation and improved fit. Apple has also spent time in the sound quality department, however. While the audio quality has undoubtedly been improved thanks to custom low-distortion drivers and high dynamic range amplifiers, it's the new Adaptive EQ feature that will boost your music's quality the most. This nifty little piece of tech molds the sound of your tunes to you, tuning low and mid frequencies to the shape of your own ear to boost the quality and richness of the audio on offer.

(Image credit: Apple)

The new AirPods still carry the same H1 chip as the previous model and offer up to 4.5 hours of listening time on a single charge. That's a half-hour less than previous models, but with all the real-time Active Noise Canceling and Adaptive EQ business going on under the hood, it's easy to see why you're losing a few minutes of juice. You can always turn off noise cancelation to get that half-hour of playtime back but then you might as well be listening to the previous generation. That said, the Pro buds still come with ultra-fast charging in the case, giving you an extra hour of listening after just five minutes of juicing up.

That AirPods Pro price reflects a $50/£50 increase over the last generation's release. With all the added features and adjustments to fit and usability, however, many Apple fans will find that a good deal. AirPods Pro sales might not come around too quickly, but we've seen promising movement in the previous generation's price, with deals putting them at record discounts over the past few months.

The best Black Friday AirPods Pro prices and sales

AirPods Pro were announced and released at the end of October, making a hefty Black Friday price cut unlikely. Nevertheless, Apple may be keen to show off its latest earbuds with a generous introductory price, especially as the improved fit and noise cancelation features will undoubtedly appeal to those who haven't used AirPods previously. Sales and deals across Apple's previous generation of AirPods will be a more likely bet, however. We'll be tracking all the best Black Friday sales and deals, so be sure to stay in touch to find the best price as soon as it's announced.

The new AirPods Pro earbuds can be used alongside the Apple Watch for playback and Transparency Mode control, all without the need for your iPhone. Check out our top picks of the best Apple Watch Series 4 prices or maybe the newer Apple Watch 5 deals to complete your ecosystem. Or, if you're not fussed about noise cancellation or want to pick up a cheaper pair of older earbuds, we have all the best AirPods prices lined up.