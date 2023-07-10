This underrated robot vacuum and mop is getting a big $300 discount for Prime Day

Though Yeedi isn't one of the most well-known brands when it comes to robot vacuums - in fact, most of you have probably never heard it before - Prime Day is probably the best time to get up close and personal with the brand.

Just ahead of Amazon Prime Day, the Yeedi Mop Station Pro, an impressive yet affordable robot vacuum and mop, is 38% off with Yeedi's $300 coupon, and the deal is now live ahead of Prime Day. This knocks that $799.99 price back down to Earth, allowing you to take this model home for only $499.99.

I've tested the Yeedi Mop Station Pro recently, and while it takes a lot longer to get the complete picture of a product, it has proven to be quite the capable cleaning robot. Its suction power is impressive, especially for the price, and its mopping capability is just what I need to keep my floors pristine. Its self-cleaning function is pretty good as well. Plus, it's surprisingly well-made, sleek, and solid for an affordable product.

The only thing to remember before buying here is that, as with all other robot vacuums with mopping capabilities, its base station takes up some space, but not as much as others. And I appreciate that it's elegant-looking enough to blend in any room.

The thing about 2-in-1 robot vacuums is that they're not that cheap, even with upcoming Prime Day vacuum deals offering massive savings. ECOVACS' DEEBOT X1 retails at $1,549.99, while Roborock's Q7 Max+ sets you back $869.99. And neither of these are heavily discounted this Prime Day - at least, not yet. The Yeedi Mop Station Pro retails for less than many of the best robot vacuum-and-mop models and is also heavily discounted now.



(Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best Prime Day robot vacuum deals where you are).

Prime day deal - Yeedi Mop Station Pro