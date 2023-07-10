This underrated robot vacuum and mop is getting a big $300 discount for Prime Day
Grab this fantastic deal before Amazon Prime Day even begins
Though Yeedi isn't one of the most well-known brands when it comes to robot vacuums - in fact, most of you have probably never heard it before - Prime Day is probably the best time to get up close and personal with the brand.
Just ahead of Amazon Prime Day, the Yeedi Mop Station Pro, an impressive yet affordable robot vacuum and mop, is 38% off with Yeedi's $300 coupon, and the deal is now live ahead of Prime Day. This knocks that $799.99 price back down to Earth, allowing you to take this model home for only $499.99.
I've tested the Yeedi Mop Station Pro recently, and while it takes a lot longer to get the complete picture of a product, it has proven to be quite the capable cleaning robot. Its suction power is impressive, especially for the price, and its mopping capability is just what I need to keep my floors pristine. Its self-cleaning function is pretty good as well. Plus, it's surprisingly well-made, sleek, and solid for an affordable product.
The only thing to remember before buying here is that, as with all other robot vacuums with mopping capabilities, its base station takes up some space, but not as much as others. And I appreciate that it's elegant-looking enough to blend in any room.
The thing about 2-in-1 robot vacuums is that they're not that cheap, even with upcoming Prime Day vacuum deals offering massive savings. ECOVACS' DEEBOT X1 retails at $1,549.99, while Roborock's Q7 Max+ sets you back $869.99. And neither of these are heavily discounted this Prime Day - at least, not yet. The Yeedi Mop Station Pro retails for less than many of the best robot vacuum-and-mop models and is also heavily discounted now.
(Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best Prime Day robot vacuum deals where you are).
Prime day deal - Yeedi Mop Station Pro
Yeedi Mop Station Pro robot vacuum and mop: was
$799.99 now $499.99 with $300 coupon at Amazon
Yeedi might not be a household name just yet, but this impressive robot vacuum with mopping capabilities is just as reliable as the bigger brands. Its performance is solid, has a self-cleaning capability, and boasts a smart mapping feature so you know what its cleaned and where it hasn't. Plus, this Amazon Prime Day, its discount has to be one of the best we've seen - offering a $300 coupon that knocks its price down to $499.99.
Amazon Prime Day sale: quick links
- Amazon Devices: up to 60% off Fire TV Stick
- Apple: AirPods, iPads & MacBooks from $89
- Back to school: essentials from $25
- Beauty: electric toothbrushes from $19
- Cameras: up to 20% off Canon
- Clothing: viral clothing trends under $30
- Headphones: Echo Buds from $34.99
- Kitchen: Instant Pot from $79.99
- Laptops: devices from $129.99
- Security: up to 50% off Ring doorbells
- Smartwatch: Fitbit from $59
- Tablets: Fire HD 8 tablet - $45 off
- TVs: smart TVs from $64.99
- Vacuums: 36% off Dyson
TechRadar Newsletter
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Michelle Rae Uy is the Computing Reviews and Buying Guides Editor here at TechRadar. She's a Los Angeles-based tech, travel and lifestyle writer covering a wide range of topics, from computing to the latest in green commutes to the best hiking trails. She's an ambivert who enjoys communing with nature and traveling for months at a time just as much as watching movies and playing sim games at home. That also means that she has a lot more avenues to explore in terms of understanding how tech can improve the different aspects of our lives.
Most Popular
By Desire Athow
By Cat Bussell