These best-selling pillows have over 200,000 positive reviews on Amazon and are 40% off for Labor Day

As a deals editor, the Beckham Hotel Pillows are always on my radar during holiday sales like Labor Day, so I was excited to see this fantastic offer from Amazon. The retailer has the Beckham Hotel Pillows on sale for $39.70 when you apply the additional 40% discount at checkout. That's the lowest price we've seen this year and just $7 more than the record-low price we saw at last year's Black Friday sale. It's also one of the best bargains we've spotted in today's early Labor Day sales.



• Browse the full Amazon Labor Day sale



The Beckham hotel pillows are always a top-seller at holiday events thanks to the rave reviews on Amazon and the affordable price. The Beckham hotel set are the number-one best-selling bed pillows on Amazon and have over 200,000 positive reviews. Designed to feel like you're sleeping in a luxurious hotel, the plush pillows are made of a down alternative and feature cooling technology with a soft cotton cover. The pillows are also machine washable and are OEKO-TEX Certified, which means they've been tested against 1,000+ chemicals that may harm your health.



Keep in mind, today's price is a fantastic steal thanks to the limited-time 40% discount and the lowest price we've seen this year. We've listed more of today's best deals from the Amazon Labor Day sale below if you want to shop for more bargains.

Labor Day deal - Amazon's best-selling Beckham Pillows

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $60.91 now $39.70 at Amazon

40% discount - Amazon has the best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection pillows on sale for $39.70 when you apply the additional 40% discount at checkout. The queen-size pillow set has over 200,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillows on Amazon's site. Made with a down alternative, the pillows feature a cooling technology with a soft cotton cover and are now down to an ultra-affordable price for Labor Day.

More Labor Day deals at Amazon

Mellanni Queen Sheet Set: was $50.97 now $30.37 at Amazon

This Mellanni Queen Sheets has over 339,000 positive reviews on Amazon, and the set is now on sale at $30.37 at Amazon when you apply the additional 5% discount at checkout. The four-piece sheet set includes a fitted and flat sheet and two pillowcases and are stain, shrink, fade, wrinkle, and pill-resistant. This set is now down to a record-low price at Amazon's Labor Day sale.

Bissell Spot Little Green Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $139.99 now $124.99 at Amazon

Bissell carpet cleaners are always popular at holiday sales like Labor Day, and Amazon has the Little Green Pet Deluxe on sale for $124.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.



Price comparison: Target: $164.99 | Walmart: $153

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: was $274.99 now $179 at Amazon

Amazon's Labor Day sale has the top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $179 - just $5 shy of the record-low. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba 694 delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.

All-new Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Labor Day sale includes the all-new Echo Pop for just $24.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera for just $24.99. The Alexa-enabled indoor HD camera features night vision and two-way audio and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $69.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $69.99 at Amazon, which is $10 more than the record-low we saw during Prime Day. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Apple MacBook Air (M1): was $999.99 now $749 at Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is older now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made. With this deal, the device that we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Air M1 review is down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon's Labor Day sale, beating the previous record by $50. Apple's premium device is fast, responsive, beautifully designed, and has a long-lasting battery life.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2023): was $349.99 now $219.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a budget display, the Insignia F30 Series is a fantastic option, and Amazon has the 2023 50-inch model on sale for just $219.99. You're getting the Fire OS for easy streaming, 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and voice control with Amazon Alexa, all for under $220, which is an incredible value.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 65-inch 4K TV (2021): was $759.99 now $599.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display in today's early Labor Day TV deals, you can get this 65-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for a fantastic price of $599.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $1,199.99 now $748 at Amazon

Grab this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K smart TV for just $748 at Amazon. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $800.

You can also see today's best Labor Day TV sales and shop bargains at the Labor Day appliance sales event.