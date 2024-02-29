There's a massive Leap Day sale at Amazon, and I've selected the 29 best deals

It's February 29, which means it's Leap Day, and since that only happens once every four years, Amazon is celebrating with a massive sale. I'm rounding up the 29 best offers and deals below, which include discounts on TVs, Apple devices, kitchen appliances, vacuums, and more.



Today's Leap Day sale includes a mix of products with impressive offers on tech gadgets like OLED TVs, headphones, and Apple devices, as well as best-selling home items from brands like Bissell, Ninja, Dysonn, and Keurig and viral products with over 200,000 positive reviews. Some highlights include the highly-rated Hisense 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $549.99, the popular Bissell portable carpet cleaner marked down to $98, and Apple's AirPods Pro 2 on sale for a record-low price of $189.99.



Shop more of Amazon's best Leap Day deals below, and keep in mind that these are limited-time offers that you might not see for another four years.

Amazon's Leap Day sale - the best deals

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $23.99 at Amazon

The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews and is always a best-seller at holiday sales. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables. Today's Leap Day deal brings the price down to just $23.99.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $60.91 now $47.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection pillows on sale for $47.99 when you apply the additional 20% discount at checkout. The queen-size pillow set has over 200,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillows on Amazon's site. Made with a down alternative, the pillows feature a cooling technology with a soft cotton cover and are now down to an ultra-affordable price.

Keurig K-Express K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $79.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

You can get the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for $69.99, which is the best deal we've seen this year and $20 shy of the record low. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.

Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer: was $159.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Leap Day sale has the best-selling Ninja XL air fryer on sale for $119.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. Perfect for large families, the 5.5-quart air fryer can cook up to three lbs of french fries or wings and features five cooking programs, including air fry, air roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate.

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $98 at Amazon

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Amazon has the top-rated Little Green Multi-Purpose model on sale for $98. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Leap Day sale includes the top-rated Dyson V8 cordless vacuum on sale for $349.99. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups. It has been cheaper before, but this is the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday.

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones: was $49.95 now $39.95 at Amazon

This is an incredible price for a pair of wireless on-ear headphones - on sale for just $39.95 at Amazon right now. The JBL Tune 510BT features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device, and you'll enjoy an impressive 40 hours of battery life.

Apple AirTag (4-Pack): was $99 now $78.99 at Amazon

The Apple AirTag is the best-selling gadget on Amazon and rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has the 4-pack on sale for $78.99, the lowest price we've seen all year. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, wallet, or anything else you don't want to lose, attach an AirTag to it, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $99 at Amazon

The Apple AirPods 2 are always a holiday best-seller, and Amazon has the earbuds on sale for just $99. While we saw the AirPods drop briefly to $69 during Black Black Friday, Amazon's price is the best deal you can get right now and is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

Amazon had the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 back down to a record-low price of $189.99. You're still getting all the same features as the previous Lightning version but with boosted dust resistance and the new and future-proof USB-C charging port.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $249 now $189 at Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Watch SE on sale for $189, which is the best deal you can find and just $10 more than the record-low. You're getting all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. You can check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review to see why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Amazon

Apple's 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal is just $20 more than the record-low and a fantastic price for an Apple tablet.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1, 2020): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is still one of the best laptops ever made, and Amazon has the laptop on sale for a record-low price of $749.99 when you apply the $149.01 coupon at checkout. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, praising Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $449.99 now $319.99 at Amazon

This 50-inch 4-Series Fire TV is an Amazon best-seller, and it's now on sale for $319.99. You're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

TCL 65-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV (2023): was $699.99 now $498 at Amazon

A big-screen QLED display under $500 is unheard of, which is why the TCL QLED 6-Series is a fantastic steal, with the 65-inch model on sale for $498. The QLED TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision, Game Accelerator 120, and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant make this an excellent buy.

Hisense 65-Inch U6 Series 4K TV: was $749.99 now $549.99 at Amazon

Another big-screen budget display is this 65-inch Hisense 4K TV, which is on sale for a fantastic price of $549.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You also get support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for improved colors, plus the Google Assistant for hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus for a smooth gaming experience on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,899.99 now $1,396.99 at Amazon

The LG C2 OLED was rated as last year's best TV, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,396.99. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,400.

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV: was $2,099.99 now $1,697.99 at Amazon

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,697.99. That's the best deal you can find right now and $100 more than the record-low price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, and super slim design.

