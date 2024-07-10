The Samsung Q80D is a brilliant 4K QLED TV and this early Prime Day deal makes it even better value

As Amazon Prime Day approaches, running from July 16-17, deals are already coming through thick and fast, including some excellent early Prime Day TV deals. This one involves one of the best TVs of 2024: the Samsung Q80D.

The 55-inch model is available for an incredible £949 (was £1,399) at Amazon, ahead of Prime Day. An already incredible value with an extensive list of features for its price range, the extra 32% off is a big bonus.

Today's best Samsung Q80D deal

Samsung Q80D 4K QLED TV: was £1,399 now £949 at Amazon

The Samsung Q80D delivers excellent QLED pictures with surprisingly deep black levels and bold colors. It covers all the bases at a mid-range price and has an extensive list of gaming features, including 4K 120Hz and VRR across four HDMI 2.1 ports. Already a good value, this early Prime Day deal makes it even better by knocking £450 off.

The Samsung Q80D has made its presence felt in the 2024 TV market, easily carrying on the stellar work of its predecessor, the Samsung Q80C, and establishing itself as one of the best TVs released this year.

Compromises are usually made at a mid-range price, but that isn't really the case with the Q80D. Its picture quality exceeds its price, delivering vibrant colours, deep black levels and rich contrast. Textures and details are given a near-lifelike quality as well, especially when the TV is fed 4K sources.

Gaming is another sweet spot for the Q80D, which offers an extensive list of features to rival far more premium sets. That list includes 4K 120Hz, VRR including AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and ALLM, all present across four HDMI 2.1 ports. Also available is Samsung's ever-useful Gaming Hub, which collects all things gaming into one place including support for cloud gaming apps from Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now and more.

To top it off, the Q80D impresses with its punchy and immersive built-in sound that trumps other TVs in this price range, and it has a premium design. In our review, we said the Q80D 'feels like a premium TV squeezed into a mid-range price'.

It's not all perfect with the Q80D as it does have limited viewing angles and its picture requires some setup to get it right, but put those aside and you have one stellar TV.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK