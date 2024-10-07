The Hisense U7N is our best budget mini-LED TV, and it’s hit a record-low price for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day starts tomorrow and runs from October 8-9, but you can get an incredible deal on a 55-inch Hisense U7N TV right now. Mini-LED TVs like the U7N are sought after for their high brightness, which makes them excellent for gaming and sports viewing, and the U7N is TechRadar’s choice for the best budget mini-LED TV.

The 55-inch Hisense U7N is now $547.99 in this early Prime Day deal. That’s more than $200 off its regular $799.99 price and a great deal on one of the best budget TVs around. It’s also a record-low price for the 55-inch U7N, which, if this year’s July Prime Day is any indication, will likely jump back up in price after Amazon’s two-day sale.

Not in the US? Check out below where you can find the best Hisense U7N deal for your region.

Hisense’s U7N made our list of the best mini-LED TVs owing to its bright, colorful picture and great gaming features for the money. It also has a built-in ATSC 3.0 tuner, which lets you receive your local broadcast TV channels in a future-ready format that supports 4K video with HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

Hisense U7N 55-inch mini-LED TV: was $799.99 now $547.99 at Amazon

The Hisense U7N is an excellent all-around TV for the money, and this Prime Day deal makes it an even more incredible value. Amazon’s $547.99 deal cuts more than $200 off the U7N’s $599.99 price – a record-low for the 55-inch U7N. In our Hisense U7N review, we praised it for its strong picture performance and good array of gaming features, including 4K 144hz support. This is one of the best early deals we’ve spotted in the run-up to Prime Day, so grab it while you can.

In our Hisense U7N review, we said “black levels and contrast are surprisingly strong for a TV in this range.” That makes the U7N a good option for movies as well as sports, and it also provides comprehensive HDR support, including the Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats.



The U7N is also stacked with gaming features, including 4K 144Hz support, VRR (with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro), and Dolby Vision gaming. When you take the Hisense U7N’s picture quality, features, and value into consideration, it really does earn its place as the best budget mini-LED TV, and this Prime Day deal makes it more affordable than ever.

