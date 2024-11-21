The Good Guys' Black Friday sale is here and includes a mammoth 86-inch LG TV for just AU$1,799
Plus, mega savings on fridges, vacuums, coffee machines and more
If you're looking to get your Black Friday shopping started, there's no better place to do so than The Good Guys, particularly if it’s electronics and appliances you’re after. The Good Guys are the perfect first port of call because it stocks everything from fridges, washing machines, barbeques and vacuums, to phones, headphones, laptops, TVs and coffee machines. Unlike other retailers who are waiting until November 29 – the date for this year’s Black Friday sale – to drop their best discounts, The Good Guys Black Friday sale is already in full swing with some real standout offers already available.
Right now, you can take AU$1,000 off a 619L side-by-side refrigerator, 40% off the Dyson Gen5Detect Absolute stick vacuum and $751 off the Roborock QRevo MaxV Robotic Vacuum.
While we think these deals are pretty stellar on their own, the five bargains below really stood out to us. And the best part? The Good Guys that they are, if you find a better deal on the same product, they'll price beat it!
Save AU$1,100
If you're looking for a massive 4K TV that doesn't break the bank, this deal is very hard to ignore. We haven't reviewed this set, but customers have been overwhelmingly positive, applauding its crisp picture quality, lag-free viewing and supreme ease of use. While its sound and OS earn a handful of complaints, we expect concessions to be made to keep the cost low. Given this discount, it's hard to be too critical – and you could always use those savings to pair it with one of the best soundbars. If elevating your viewing of movies and sports is key, an 86-inch TV for just AU$1,795 is a helluva way to do it.
The 75-inch Sony X90L Bravia is also down to just AU$2,620 from AU$2,995. In our Sony X90L review, we loved its bright 4K display, LED backlight and 4K 120Hz refresh rate that makes it great for gamers.
Save AU$150
If you don’t have a big budget but still want to upgrade your TV, or have a smaller room that can't handle a huge screen, this deal on the 55-inch TCL C755 might be for you. In our TCL C755 review – called the C805 in the USA – we said this mini-LED TV delivers "picture quality that far exceeds its affordable price tag", with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ support and a 144Hz refresh rate that makes it awesome for gaming, too. Compared to other affordably priced mini-LEDs, the C755 delivers better picture quality and more gaming features for less.
Save AU$211
If you’ve been on Santa’s good list, you might want to treat yourself to quick, easy and tasty coffee that doesn’t come from a pod. The De'Longhi Magnifica is fully automatic, with a built-in conical burr grinder and good temperature control. Cappuccinos, espressos and lattes are just a touch away – all you have to do is choose your beverage, size and strength, and let the Magnifica do the rest. You will have to manually frother your milk with the integrated steam wand, but that just means you get to perfect your latte art.
Save AU$300
The Google Pixel 9 is one of the coolest-looking phones we've seen, revitalising the Pixel design with bright colours and rounded camera bumps. It doesn’t skimp on performance either, and it's one of the best camera phones out there, even if the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL have it beat. In our Google Pixel 9 review, we didn't think it performed well enough at its price. However, it offers incredible value at a little over AU$1,000. While we were disappointed to see it doesn't come fully equipped with the best AI tools Google has, we remain impressed by its unique and creative AI functionality.
Save AU$231
Who doesn’t love an air fryer? These (relatively) small convection ovens cook your food quickly and make it exactly as crispy as you want. The biggest problem is that they struggle to make enough food for more than three people, and those that do tend to come with a cost that makes them hard to endorse. That's especially true for the Ninja XXXL Flexi Drawer – our heavily priced #1 pick for the best air fryer with a big basket. At more than 45% off, though, it's a no-brainer for anyone, as long as you have the space for it. In our Ninja Foodi FlexBasket Dual Air Fryer review, we loved its ease of use and separate, generously sized dual baskets. For smaller kitchens, we love the Ninja Double Stack, though you might want to wait for a discount as it was announced for release in Australia only recently.
- If these five deals aren't doing it for you, there's thousands to be saved on a plethora of other products in The Good Guys Black Friday sale.
