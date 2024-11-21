The Good Guys' Black Friday sale is here and includes a mammoth 86-inch LG TV for just AU$1,799

If you're looking to get your Black Friday shopping started, there's no better place to do so than The Good Guys, particularly if it’s electronics and appliances you’re after. The Good Guys are the perfect first port of call because it stocks everything from fridges, washing machines, barbeques and vacuums, to phones, headphones, laptops, TVs and coffee machines. Unlike other retailers who are waiting until November 29 – the date for this year’s Black Friday sale – to drop their best discounts, The Good Guys Black Friday sale is already in full swing with some real standout offers already available.

Right now, you can take AU$1,000 off a 619L side-by-side refrigerator, 40% off the Dyson Gen5Detect Absolute stick vacuum and $751 off the Roborock QRevo MaxV Robotic Vacuum.

While we think these deals are pretty stellar on their own, the five bargains below really stood out to us. And the best part? The Good Guys that they are, if you find a better deal on the same product, they'll price beat it!

TCL 55-inch C755 QD-Mini LED TV: was AU$1,195 now AU$945 at The Good Guys Save AU$150 If you don’t have a big budget but still want to upgrade your TV, or have a smaller room that can't handle a huge screen, this deal on the 55-inch TCL C755 might be for you. In our TCL C755 review – called the C805 in the USA – we said this mini-LED TV delivers "picture quality that far exceeds its affordable price tag", with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ support and a 144Hz refresh rate that makes it awesome for gaming, too. Compared to other affordably priced mini-LEDs, the C755 delivers better picture quality and more gaming features for less.

De'Longhi Magnifica: was AU$699 now AU$488 at The Good Guys Save AU$211 If you’ve been on Santa’s good list, you might want to treat yourself to quick, easy and tasty coffee that doesn’t come from a pod. The De'Longhi Magnifica is fully automatic, with a built-in conical burr grinder and good temperature control. Cappuccinos, espressos and lattes are just a touch away – all you have to do is choose your beverage, size and strength, and let the Magnifica do the rest. You will have to manually frother your milk with the integrated steam wand, but that just means you get to perfect your latte art.