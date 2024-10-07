The best Sonos soundbar gets a serious price cut ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is nearly here, running from 8th-9th October, but there are already some fantastic deals to be found on a wide range of tech. Soundbars are a popular choice during Prime Day and we've already seen a deal on one of the best around: the Sonos Arc.

You can get the Sonos Arc (Black) for an excellent £719 (was £899) at Amazon. We've seen it cheaper before (it was down to £679 at one stage), but Sonos discounts are rare, especially one this big, so it's still worth checking out.

Not in the UK? Check out below where you can find the best Sonos Arc deal for your region.

The Sonos Arc is one of the best soundbars you can buy. It's not only a powerhouse for movies but also excellent for music and comes equipped with Wi-Fi for high-quality streaming and Dolby Atmos support for immersive sound.

Today's best Sonos arc deals

Sonos Arc soundbar: was £899 now £719 at Amazon

The Sonos Arc delivers punchy, powerful sound from a single bar, and with Dolby Atmos support, it's ideal for movies. It's also equipped with Wi-Fi for high-quality music streaming. As an added bonus, it can be upgraded with optional Sonos subs and surround speakers for even better immersion. Sonos rarely discounts its products, and this deal is superb, knocking £180 off a soundbar that already justifies itself at full price. The Arc is available for cheaper on Amazon from other sellers, but this deal is from Amazon itself, which we think is a more reliable option.

In our Sonos Arc review, we complimented its impressive spatial sound and Dolby Atmos reproduction, especially from a single bar. It delivered on the music front as well as for movies, thanks to built-in WI-Fi streaming. While the Arc can have an optional sub added, we felt the bass from the soundbar alone was hefty enough to suit most rooms. For those wanting a full surround experience, however, the Sonos Sub and Sonos Era 100 or Era 300 can be added.

While it is on the taller side, the Sonos Arc is a worthy upgrade if you're looking for cinematic sound that the best TVs typically can't provide. Its music performance also makes it a versatile choice for anyone who wants a soundbar that can do it all.

