The Apple Watch SE 2 – the best one for most people – is cheaper than ever in the Prime Day sales
This is the cheapest way you can buy a new Apple Watch
Prime Day marches on, and the Apple Watch continues to dominate the smartwatch deals game. Now, thanks to the Amazon Prime Day sales, you can get your hands on perhaps the best value of Apple's current lineup for less than $170.
The Apple Watch SE (Gen 2) has been knocked down from $249 to $169.99 – its lowest ever price – saving you almost a third on a wearable we had already dubbed the "best Apple Watch on a budget".
The watch delivers many of the features you'll find on pricier models like the Series 9 and Ultra 2, including plenty of workout options, GPS and sleep tracking, in a more convenient and affordable package.
Take a look at the deal in full below:
Today's best Apple Watch deals:
Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen GPS-only (40mm): was $249 now $169 at Amazon
Perhaps the best Apple Watch for most people, in its smaller GPS-only 40mm size, is now down 32% at Amazon in lots of different colorways. If you're an Apple user with smaller wrists, this is the best deal to get.
The model featured in this deal has a slightly smaller 40mm screen, making it a good fit for those with slimmer wrists. However, the larger 44mm model is also on offer for under $200:
Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen (44mm): was $279 now $199 at Amazon
The 44mm model is better for larger wrists. While this is still Bluetooth-only, a 28% discount certainly isn't to be sniffed at when it comes to Apple products, which aren't often this significantly discounted. This is a best-ever price.
It misses out on the ECG, pulse oxygen sensor and temperature sensor featured on the Series 9, but it's also almost half the price (the Apple Watch Series 9 has had its price cut from $429.99 to $309.99) making it my pick of the best Prime Day Apple Watch deals.
As a fitness writer, my main concern when buying a smartwatch is that it has all the fitness tracking capabilities needed to take my training to the next level, and the Apple Watch SE definitely ticks this box.
Case in point: I've been using the Apple Watch's real-time heart rate zones, pace data and customizable running sessions to improve my speed and fitness in recent months, with these efforts culminating in a hard-fought 5K PB.
And, away from exercise, our writer found they were still left with a "full-fat Apple Watch", despite its modest price tag.
So, if you want a brand new Apple Watch without spending over the odds, this is the deal for you.
