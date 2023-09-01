The 8 best deals in the Dell Labor Day sale - XPS laptops starting at just $599

This weekend's Dell Labor Day sale offers some of the best prices we've seen all year on everything from high-end XPS Ultrabooks to humble Inspiron laptops. It's quite simply a great opportunity to snag a bargain - and we've rounded up all of today's very best deals from Dell just below.

Our favorite deal so far? It's got to be the excellent Dell XPS 13 for just $599 (was $799). While this particular listing is on the basic entry-level model - the one with a Core i5 chipset and 256GB SSD - this is the lowest price we've ever seen for such a model. Followers of TechRadar will know that the XPS 13 has been a common inclusion on our best laptop buyer's guide over the years and is rarely found for under $800, so this deal isn't to be missed.

Another couple of fantastic deals in the Dell Labor Day sale include this superb mid-range Dell Inspiron 15 with a Ryzen 7 processor for just $499 (was $699.99) and this Inspiron 15 Plus with a Core i7 for $799.99 (was $1,349). While these machines arguably lack the pizzazz of the more premium XPS machines, they're absolutely rock-solid machines for work or college. Pound for pound, they're easily some of the best Labor Day laptop sales available today from a specs perspective.

You'll find plenty more recommendations from the Dell Labor Day sale just down below. While you're here, don't forget to head on over to our main Labor Day sales hub for today's best deals on other categories.

Dell Labor Day sale: today's best deals

Today's best deal Dell XPS 13 laptop: was $799 now $599 at Dell

Lowest ever price: Here we go folks - this is the cheapest price we've ever seen for a Dell XPS 13 laptop, and it's one of the latest models no less. As you'd expect, this isn't the highest configuration since it's got a 12th gen Intel Core i5 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, but this is a superb price for such a premium machine. The main selling points for the XPS 13 are the gorgeous aluminum chassis, excellent display, and incredibly lightweight design that's perfect for everyday carry.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $479.99 now $299.99 at Dell

Dell's early Labor Day sale features some terrific laptop deals, such as this affordable mid-range Inspiron 15. With an Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a large 512GB SSD, it's excellent value for money if you need a straightforward device for your everyday computing needs and light work. It's a limited-time offer, though, so best snap it up quickly.

Dell Inspiron 15 laptop: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Dell

While it's not the cheapest laptop deal you'll find in the sales ahead of Labor Day, this Dell Inspiron 15 is a superb bang-for-the-buck mid-range option. For the price, its combination of an AMD Ryzen 7-5700U chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD are absolutely fantastic and should set you up nicely for a wide range of work, school, and casual tasks. Aside from gaming, there's not much this machine can't handle, even if it is a little workmanlike in its overall design.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop: was $749.99 now $549.99 at Dell

Another fantastic option at Dell this week, this 14-inch Inspiron is a powerful 2-in-1 device that will double up as a handy tablet. Inside, its AMD Ryzen 5-7530U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD are a potent combination of specs at this price point and more than enough to cover most day-to-day tasks.

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus laptop: was $1,349 now $799.99 at Dell

This huge discount on the Inspiron 14 Plus has the potential to be the real sleeper hit of the Dell Labor Day sale. While the Inspiron 14 Plus lacks the pizzazz of its XPS siblings, pound for pound, you're getting a much more powerful machine here thanks to the superb Intel Core i7-12700H chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. These are really tasty specs to get at this price point and you'll have no issues speeding through most tasks with this machine. Overall, it's a little bulkier than the XPS but a 14-inch form factor means this Inspiron Plus is still a good choice for portability too.

Dell XPS 13 laptop: was $1,099 now $849 at Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is a fantastic choice if you need a lightweight Windows machine with plenty of power. This particular configuration features a speedy Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, ensuring plenty of capacity for all but the most demanding of tasks. While a little pricey for a Windows machine, this is a fantastic price for a configuration that's a step above the usual entry-level XPS 13 machines with Core i5 chipsets.

Dell XPS 15 laptop: was $1,559 now $1,349 at Dell

This is the best deal we've spotted on the premium Dell XPS 15 in today's Dell Labor Day sale. With a full $200 off, this is a good price for a high-end machine with an Intel Core i7-13700H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The up-to-date chipset is the selling point in this model since it'll allow you to blast through nearly all tasks. You also get an Intel Arc A370M graphics card in this configuration, which should be good for design and video work (and a spot of light gaming).

Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop: was $1,949 now $1,599 at Dell

This is the best price we've seen yet on the highest-end Dell XPS 13 Plus model - one that features an Intel Core i7-1360P chipset, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. These specs alone are outstanding for a lightweight, 13-inch machine but you're also getting a stunning 3.5k OLED display on this model. While we wouldn't recommend this machine to all due to the price, if you're looking for a premium machine that's all about portability and the display, definitely check this deal out.

More Labor Day sales to check out today

See more bargains in our Labor Day Amazon sales guide and at the Best Buy Labor Day sales event.