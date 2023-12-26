The 30 best deals to shop in the Boxing Day sales - TVs, laptops, and much more

Boxing Day is a time for relaxation, family, and a perfect opportunity to bag a bargain in the huge annual sales events held by many of the top retailers in the UK. If your stocking is laden with plenty of post-Christmas pocket money, then there are some superb deals to check out right now - including on some of our favourite models here at TechRadar.

Over at Amazon, for example, you can get Black Friday-level prices on a whole range of Amazon smart home devices, cheap Amazon Fire TVs, and air fryers. The latter are always a popular choice this time of the year - especially when you can get one from a top brand like Instant for as little as £30.

It's not just Amazon that has superb Boxing Day sales to check out today either - you'll also find superb deals at Currys, including the excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for £199, the Dyson AirWrap for £399, and the cheap Samsung smartphones from just £299. You can read more about these recommendations and plenty more just down below.

Today's best Boxing Day deals

Instant Compact air fryer: was £49.99 now £30 at Amazon

A limited-time-only lightning deal brings this Instant Compact air fryer down to its lowest-ever price - and just in time for Christmas, no less. While a relatively small appliance, this fryer has enough capacity for four portions of chips or a 1KG chicken so it's plenty for most families. With two controls for timer and temperature, the Instant Compact is relatively basic but easy to use and features a non-stick and dishwasher-safe tray.

Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV: was £549.99 now £379.99 at Amazon

The Amazon 4-Series is one of the best-selling TVs on Amazon and it's now down to a record-low price of £379.99 which we last saw during Black Friday. You get 4K Ultra HD resolution support, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa so you can use your voice commands to control your TV.

Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £19.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's last-minute deals include the all-new Echo Pop for £19.99. That's just £2 more than the record-low price and still the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. We found it was a fun if basic option in our Echo Pop review. For the money, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions and check the weather completely hands-free.

Sony WH-1000MX4: was £249 now £199 at Currys

The Sony WH-1000MX4 are a little older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's £80 less than the newer Sony XM5. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this at Currys.

Samsung Galaxy A34: was £399 now £299 at Currys

Android fans on a budget should consider the Google Samsung Galaxy A34 while it's £100 off in this deal at Currys. This phone is one of the brand's latest entry-level devices and is essentially a scaled-down version of the Galaxy S23 range. It still manages to pack some good features for the price, including a 6.6-inch AMOLED 90Hz display and decent cameras. The performance will be fine even with a slightly less powerful chipset, but it's an OK compromise to make considering the A34 is at least £500 cheaper than Samsung's flagship handsets.

Dyson Airwrap: was £479.99 now £399.99 at Currys

Grab this rare deal on the Dyson Airwrap at Currys to save £80 - plus it comes with a free gift case. The popular Dyson Airwrap has several hair-styling tools in one, allowing you to style your hair however you want without switching your main tool, only the attachments. In our Dyson Airwrap review, we praised it for being lightweight and easy to use but also lauded it for producing gorgeous and healthy results with its intelligent heat control and enhanced Coanda airflow.

Panda Hybrid Bamboo Mattress: was £950 now from £712.50 at Panda London

The Panda is our top-rated UK mattress, and it's rarely discounted, so 25% off in Panda's Christmas sale is worth grabbing. In our Panda mattress review, our testers found this hybrid model superbly supportive yet luxurious, with excellent temperature regulation. Like all of this brand's products, the Panda mattress makes use of bamboo-infused materials in its design. With the current sale, a double will cost you £967.50, which is an investment, but worth it in our opinion.

Emma NextGen Premium: was £659 now from £329.50 at Emma Sleep

In terms of price and features, the Emma NextGen Premium is pretty much the best option from Emma right now. As our Emma NextGen Premium mattress review notes, it's a good all-rounder that regulates temperature well and will suit most sleepers. In Emma's Boxing Day sale there's up to 50% off the NextGen Premium; a double will cost you £479.50, and unless you really want extra cooling features we think this is a much better deal than the NextGen Cooling above.

LG C3 55-inch OLED TV: was £1,899 now £1,299 at Currys

The LG C3 is a jack-of-all-trades TV that has excellent picture quality, great gaming capabilities and performance and is available in a wide array of sizes. We've picked the 55-inch model here as it's ideal for almost any environment and situation: be that watching movies, streaming Netflix or gaming on current-generation consoles. This is the cheapest we've seen the C3 since Prime Day and at £1,299 it provides excellent value for its price.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum: was £399.99 now £229.99 at Currys

The latest Currys sale includes the top-rated Dyson V8 cordless vacuum on sale for £229 - the lowest-ever price. We found it was perfect for pet owners in our Dyson V8 review as it features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets. Plus, it can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £34.99 at Amazon

This mid-range toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price for Black Friday. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor.

Acer Chromebook 314: was £269 now £199 at Currys

One of the best cheap laptop deals available is this Acer Chromebook 314 at Currys. It's a basic device but suitable for those needing a portable and inexpensive laptop for schoolwork or light use with reasonable battery life. This is a safe and solid choice at a budget price that boasts an impressive 12-hour battery life and a decent-sized 14-inch display.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3: was £269.99 now £199.99 at Amazon

We're big fans of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at TechRadar so definitely want to share this terrific low price on the basic configuration of the flexible 11-inch laptop. In our very positive Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we thought the original version offered an excellent balance between tablet portability and Chromebook flexibility. This version comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage - both fairly light but fine for very basic use and light tasks. Still, the day-long battery life is a huge boost for those who are always on the go.

Hisense A6K 43-inch 4K TV: was £429 now £229 at Currys

If you're looking for a budget TV for your general everyday viewing, then Currys has a good selection of Hisense TVs at very affordable prices. We think the best value options are at the lower end, such as this super-cheap 43-inch option, which is great for bang for your buck. There's support for 4K resolution, voice controls, and access to all the major streaming apps.

Amazon Echo Dot + Meross Smart Plug bundle: was £73.98 now £29.99 at Amazon

For £30 this little bundle deal from Amazon will kick-start a smart home setup on the cheap. Included is the superb Echo Dot smart speaker and a very handy Meross smart plug, which will allow you to control on/off for non-smart tech and easily create schedules. While this is just a starter set it's a great bundle and a perfect Christmas gift for the tech lover.

Sony WF-C500: was £90 now £44 at Amazon

We already called these earbuds 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C500 review – and that was at the full asking price. With 45% off, we think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this new low price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound. Oh, and this is the cheapest price ever - sounds perfect.

Xbox Series X – Diablo 4 Bundle: was £489 now £367.73 at Amazon

Here's a great saving on a big Xbox Series X bundle featuring Blizzard's latest gothic action RPG. Microsoft's most powerful current-generation console would usually set you back £400 by itself, so the fact that you get a recent game like Diablo 4 included for free as well as a big discount on the console shows just how good this deal is right now.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop: was £99.99 now £58 at Amazon

This single-serve Nespresso machine comes in various fun colours and can brew a large variety of caffeinated beverages. Your order will also come with 30 free capsules, so you can start enjoying delicious coffee right away. Not bad for a cheap and easy-to-use machine for the infrequent or less-fussy coffee drinker.

Amazon Smart Plug: was £24.99 now £14.99 at Amazon

Even if you don't have a house full of smart devices, this handy little gadget from Amazon can add smart capabilities to attached tech such as timers, schedules and voice controls. It also works great with other Alexa devices such as the Echo Dot or Echo Show. Now at £10 off - it's a super useful and cheap addition to your shopping cart this Black Friday.

HP Pavilion SE 14: was £749 now £599 at Currys

This HP Pavilion SE 14 is an excellent value mid-range laptop if you need an all-around device and have a decent budget. You get a solid and well-performing laptop for the money thanks to the high-end Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD. Get this if you need a device to keep up with all your computing needs: be that work, browsing, media streaming, video calls, or multitasking between many of the above at once.

Ninja AF300UK Foodi 7.6L 6-in-1 Air Fryer: was £219.99 now £149 at Currys

This popular Ninja air fryer was £10 cheaper over Black Friday but I'd say it's still worth it at this price, given we awarded it the full five stars in our Ninja AF300UK review. We particularly praised the multiple settings, the ability to sync cooking times and the quality of the food it made. Overall, this mid-sized dual basket model is a good option if you don't need as much space and want to spend less.

Amazon Fire HD 8: was £99.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheap and cheerful Fire HD tablets get the job done if you need a slate for general everyday use, media streaming and even a bit of light gaming. It's another Amazon device that's been stung by inflation-led price increases, so it's actually been closer to £40 in the past, but that was almost a year ago so unlikely to be seen again. We found it serviceable in our Amazon Fire HD 8 review so it's an OK enough buy at this price for those that want a basic no-frills tablet.

Amazon Echo Show 8: was £119.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a larger smart home display, Amazon has the 2021 Echo Show 8 on sale for £59.99. That's the lowest price ever. You can use the eight-inch display to make calls, watch videos, check the weather, play music, display photos and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Pop: was £144.98 now £59.99 at Amazon

This is a big discount on a great smart doorbell starter bundle that includes a wireless battery-powered Ring Video Doorbell Plus and an Echo Pop smart speaker. They combine well together, allowing you to send notifications to the speaker when your doorbell is pressed. That's on top of all the usual smart speaker functions. This £85 saving brings the combo down to just £10 away from the Black Friday deal - plus, it's the same price as buying a Ring Doorbell by itself so you might as well take the free smart speaker with it.

Xbox Wireless Controller: was £54.99 now £34.99 at Amazon

Multiple colour variants of the latest Xbox Wireless Controller are now available from £34.99 at Amazon for the Boxing Day sales. This well-loved and easy-to-use gamepad is compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices, such as Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, PCs, tablets, and mobile phones. This is a good price to bite on as this is cheaper than Black Friday

Shark WandVac 2.0: was £179.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

This current generation model of the Shark WandVac is now the same price as the older version so you may as well get the latest iteration of the popular handheld vacuum cleaner. Our original Shark WandVac review praised its strong suction, lightweight design and how easy it is to use. It's definitely one not to miss now it's down to its cheapest price this year.

MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was £999 now £799 at Amazon

This is a great price for the previous generation MacBook Air M1 - although it is £20 away from the previous record-low. Even though a newer M2 model is now available, this is still a very powerful creative workstation that'll suit most users. If you've had an eye on the device we called a 'game-changer' in our MacBook Air M1 review, then now's still a good time to buy as this is the cheapest price we've seen since July.