The 2023 Walmart Labor Day sale is live - here are my top 13 deals

The 2023 Labor Day sales event is less than a week away but Walmart is getting a headstart by launching its official sale early this year. Hundreds of deals are available on everything from TVs, laptops, and Apple devices to mattresses, vacuums, kitchen appliances, and more.



As a seasoned deals editor who's covered Labor Day sales for over five years, I know a good deal from a bad one by looking at price history and competing offers at other retailers. I've gone through this year's Walmart Labor Day sale to bring you my top 13 deal picks, which include a mix of tech items and appliances. I've also listed the most popular categories from Walmart's Labor sale if you want to jump straight to the site to browse bargains.



Some of today's best bargains include Labor Day TV sales, like our best-rated TV, the 55-inch LG C2 OLED on sale for a record-low price of $1,149, and this Vizio 65-inch 4K smart TV down to a stunningly-low price of $238. Other highlights include the best-selling Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner down to $89, the Apple Watch SE on sale for $149, and the Asus Vivobook 15 for just $339.



See more of today's best deals from Walmart's Labor Day sale, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers, and we don't expect you'll find better prices on Labor Day proper (Monday, September 4).

Walmart Labor Day sale - today's 13 best deals

COSORI Air Fryer Pro: was $99.99 now $89.99 at Walmart

Get the top-rated Cosori Air Fryer Pro on sale for $79.99 at Walmart's Labor Day sale. With over 37,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the five-quart air fryer features nine different functions to whip up easy meals, and the basket is dishwasher safe for easy clean-ups.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $89 at Walmart

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Walmart's Labor Day sale has the top-rated Little Green on sale for $89 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Upright Vacuum: was $278 now $169 at Walmart

The Bissell Pet Hair vacuum features powerful suction in a lightweight design and includes a Tangle-Free Brush Roll to prevent hair wrap. Walmart's Labor Day sale has the upright vacuum on sale for $169 - that's just $10 more than the record-low price and beats Amazn's current deal by $59.

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum: was $419.90 now $329.99 at Walmart

If you're interested in a lightweight cordless vacuum from the popular brand Dyson, Walmart has the top-rated Dyson V8 on sale for $329.99. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Shark IQ Auto Empty Robot Vacuum: was $599 now $424.99 at Walmart

Looking to add a robot vacuum to your appliance stable? Today's Walmart Labor Day sale has the top-rated Shark IQ robot vacuum on sale for $424.99. The Shark IQ includes an anti-hair-wrap brush roll, a self-emptying base unit, room mapping, and options to control the vacuum using your voice or via your phone.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $99 at Walmart

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Walmart has the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for $99. That's just $20 more than the record-low price and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS), 2020: was $279 now $149 at Walmart

If you're looking to snag a smartwatch in today's Labor Day sales, Walmart has the first-generation Apple Watch SE on sale for just $149. Apple's budget smartwatch is a great choice for someone who just wants basic functions like activity tracking, calorie counting, and sleep tracking, plus the ability to see notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

Asus Vivobook 15: was $379.99 now $339 at Walmart

The bright and clear HD display on the Asus Vivobook 15 makes work and play dazzling. Navigate school projects and presentations with precision and speed. It's not the most powerful laptop ever, but it'll handle day-to-day workloads with ease, and Walmart's Labor Day sale brings the price down to $339.

Onn. 32-inch LED Roku Smart TV: was $144 now $98 at Walmart

Our cheapest TV deal from Walmart's Labor Day sale is this 32-inch smart TV from Onn. on sale for just $98. It's a fantastic buy if you're looking to add a small display to an extra bedroom. Plus, the smart TV comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming, and the compatible app allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.

Vizio 65-inch V-Series UHD Smart LED TV: was $268 now $238 at Walmart

The 65-inch Vizio is one of the cheapest big-screen 4K TVs we’ve ever seen and pretty good value considering you’re getting an array of Smart display features built in. For example, Vizio’s own SmartCast platform works with both Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast and supports all the usual streaming services like Netflix right out of the box. Is it likely to be the best TV in the world? Likely not, but if you’re looking for a cheap small-sized TV for casual viewing, then this is a cost-effective option.

Hisense R6 Series 58-inch 4K UHD Roku TV (2020): was $338 now $298 at Walmart

A mid-size budget option from today's Walmart Labor Day sale is this Hisense R6 Series, and Walmart has the 58-inch model on sale for just $298. For that amount, you're getting 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound, and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.

LG 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $448 now $358 at Walmart

This LG 55-inch 4K smart TV is down to $358 at Walmart's Labor Day sale. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

LG C2 55-inch UHD OLED 4K smart TV: was $1,499 now $1,149.99 at Walmart

One of the most popular Labor Day sales at any retailer this week, the stunning LG C2 is currently down to its lowest-ever price on the mid-sized 55-inch variant. No surprises here - we're huge fans of the LG C2 at TechRadar, consistently ranking it as the best TV money can buy. There are more premium options out there, but our LG C2 review loved its superb picture quality, array of next-gen gaming features, and gorgeous design. Pound for pound, we think it's one of the best value options out there right now for those who want a high-end TV.

