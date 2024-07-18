Stop waiting around and just grab these 10 Apple deals I've found that you can still buy even though Amazon Prime Day is over

Just because Amazon Prime Day is now finished for another year, there are still some fantastic deals around. So I've gone and found a collection of discounts on all the best Apple tech. But these deals won't be around forever, so it's best to act quickly.

One of my favorite deals around at the moment is available at Amazon in both the US and the UK. The deal is for the AirPods Pro 2, which are the best-selling earbuds on the planet. They are discounted to $168 in the US and £179 in the UK. For the reduced price, you'll get incredible sound quality, next-level noise cancellation technology, and smart features for iPhone users.

I've also picked out phone deals, including the iPhone 15 and tablets like the 11-inch Apple iPad Pro. If you're sad to see the other side of Amazon Prime Day, you can still get Prime Day iPhone deals and Prime Day iPad deals although no membership is now required.

US Apple deals you can still buy right now

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24.99 at Amazon

The Apple AirTag is always a best-seller during Prime Day, and Amazon has the tracking device on sale for a record-low price of $24.99. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate it. You can also save 10% on a four-pack of AirTags and score them for just $89.98 at Amazon.

Apple iPhone 15: free with an unlimited data plan, plus $280 off an iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

No trade-in needed: It's hard to beat Verizon's deal on the iPhone 15 if you're looking for value at one of the big carriers. Right now, no trade-ins are needed at all to get the latest flagship for free alongside a new line on an unlimited Plus or Ultimate plan. That alone is a pretty good deal but the carrier is also waiving activation fees right now ($30 off) and offering additional savings of up to $280 on iPads and Apple Watches. Note, however, that you will need to pay for any additional accessory cellular lines for your other devices here (usually $15/mo extra).

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $168.99 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are the best-selling earbuds on the planet, and they earn it – especially at this lowest-ever price of $168.99, which is $10 less than we've ever seen them before. The sound quality is excellent, the noise cancellation power is top-level, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is really cool, and they're packed with smart features for iPhone users, including an 'unloseable' case that's truly super-helpful.

11-inch Apple iPad Pro (2022, 4th generation): was $999 now $699 at Best Buy

Now that the latest iPad Pro is out, Apple's last-gen iPad Pro is currently on sale for $699. It's a powerful tablet, though, that features a QHD resolution display with support up to 2388 x 1668 resolution. It also runs on the M2 chip, which still reliably multitasks without slowing down the device. This build includes 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, but you can add more for an upcharge. At $300 less than the original price, it's a rare discount from Apple.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $394.99 at Amazon

Guess what – it's another record-low price! Though only by a few bucks. Dolby Atmos spatial audio sound makes them exceptionally good for listening to movies privately, while they also block out environmental noises around you with highly effective noise cancellation. The sound quality is generally excellent, and they come with plenty of smarts for Apple devices.

UK Apple deals you can still buy right now

AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £179 at Amazon

Apple's best earbuds have never been cheaper; at just £199, you're looking at the lowest we've ever tracked. With AirPods Pro 2, you get glorious sound quality, top-tier active noise cancellation, spatial audio, all the usual Apple smarts, and even an unloseable case.

Apple iPhone 15: was £799 now £699 at Amazon

You can get £100 off the iPhone 15 unlocked at Amazon UK right now - a great deal considering this is the latest flagship device. It's worth noting that the device has actually been at this price for a few months now so this isn't exactly a 'new' deal. Similar Amazon deals are available on the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iPhone SE (2022): was £429 now £379 at Amazon

It's not the most modern of iPhones, but it's the latest models of Apple's most affordable phone. And we feel it's a capable iPhone to tide you over for a couple years. With the iPhone 13 mini now dead and buried, the iPhone SE (2022) is essentially the best small phone that's still available from Apple. Its design may be outdated, but the internal specs remain strong.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was £349 now £319.99 at Amazon

In the UK, you can now get the entry-level iPad for £319, saving a solid £30. That money can then be redirected into some great apps or an Apple Arcade subscription.