Spring savings: this set-and-forget robot vacuum has AU$1,000 off for Prime Day

There are robot vacuum cleaners that suck and there are robot vacuum cleaners that suck some more! OK, the puns here are horrible, but one thing is for sure – this particular discount on a powerful robovac definitely does not suck.

We were expecting the Deebot X1 Omni from Ecovacs Robotics would start seeing some discounts now that the X2 Omni has been released, but we were not expecting a whole grand – yes, AU$1,000 – shaved off the asking price.

For a bot that vacuums, mops, empties its own dust canister, cleans out its dirty water, then refills it again with clean mop water. In short, it's practically a hands-off floor cleaning machine. You only have to replace its dust bag and clean out the water tanks every once in a while – you can read more about it in our Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni review.

We like it enough to have it listed as one of the best vacuum cleaners to buy in Australia, although we did find its auto-empty station to be rather bulky and its price tag a little high. However, with AU$1,000 shaved off its asking price on Amazon, it's huge value this Prime Big Deal Days.

Prime exclusive Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni (white) | AU$2,499 AU$1,499 (save AU$1,000) There was an AU$802 discount on this powerful robovac in the lead up to Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale, but this offer outdoes that. With a whopping AU$1,000 off, this robot vacuum cleaner is excellent value for money if you want a more hands-off approach to cleaning your floors. You will need to take into account the ongoing costs of the replacement dust bags though.

There are newer models that do the same job as the X1 Omni.

Ecovacs Robotics released the Deebot T20 Omni for AU$1,799 earlier in 2023. This robovac can vacuum, mop and clean itself too, but was designed to handle oily stains by using hot water to mop and hot air to dry out the mopping pads. There's no discounts here, though.

This was followed up by the recently announced Deebot X2 Omni for AU$2,499 – the same launch price as the X1 Omni we're discussing here. With a full redesign and mop pads that rise up when a carpet is detected, it's probably the better option if you want a thorough clean, especially in corners. You can find out a bit more about this machine in our Deebot X2 Omni review, but we're not expecting this robovac to get a discount any time soon, probably not even for Black Friday.

That leaves X1 Omni as an excellent, albeit slightly older, alternative. It's currently listed for AU$1,999 at other retailers like Godfreys, making this Prime-exclusive offer a really good one.