Prime Day starts early: up to 50% off Kindles, Echos and Fire TV Sticks!

You don’t have to wait until Amazon Prime Day on July 11 to roll around – Amazon has already slashed up to 50% off its Echo smart home devices in some hefty early Prime Day deals.

With savings also available on the Kindle Scribe and Fire TV devices, you’ll be set for entertainment, regardless of whether you prefer to read or watch a good show. There’s also discounts on a variety of Ring home security devices including spotlight cameras and a video doorbell so you can have peace of mind without breaking the bank.

If you want to snap these deals up, you’ll need to be a Prime member. New members can test out the service with a 30-day free trial before fully committing to a regular AU$9.99p/m or AU$79p/a fee. You’ll get full access to all the member benefits across those 30 days, including free shipping, exclusive deals and access to services such as Prime Video, Prime Gaming and Prime Music.

Early Amazon Prime Day deals

Prime exclusive Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) | AU$99 AU$49 (save AU$50) Nabbing the full 50% off, the 5th-gen Amazon Echo Dot comes down to under AU$50 ahead of Prime Day 2023. We found it had better sound than its predecessors in our Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) review, and it gives you easy access to the Alexa voice assistant in your home. You’ll be able to create lists, set alarms and timers, listen to music, make phone calls and more without lifting a finger. Alexa will even tell you a joke if you ask it, though the quality of these jokes is dependent on your humour.

Prime exclusive Kindle Scribe (16GB) | AU$549 AU$439 (save AU$110) Amazon’s Kindles have really come a long way, and the Kindle Scribe is a great example of how much ereaders have changed. While our initial Kindle Scribe review gave it 3.5-stars, we still found it to be a handy device and one of the best Kindles to date thanks to its flexible usage as both an ereader and note taker. If you opt for the 16GB tablet with the Basic Pen, you’ll save AU$110, but you also have the option to upgrade to 32GB or 64GB storage options with the Premium Pen, all scoring a AU$110 saving as well.

Prime exclusive Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | AU$59 AU$29 (save AU$30) While you won’t be getting 4K streams with this one, the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite has nabbed a 50% discount, bringing what we consider one of the best streaming devices down to just AU$29. Offering HDR support, 60fps playback and support for the Alexa voice assistant for hands free control, it’s one of the cheapest streaming sticks out there that’s also super simple to use. Plug the dongle right into your TV’s HDMI port and you’ll be set with all your favourite streaming services in one convenient hub.