Prime Day home and kitchen deals up to 55% off with record-low prices on appliances

If you're not seeing a lot of record-breaking appliance deals at this year's Amazon sale event, you're not alone. We haven't seen a lot of deep discounts since Prime Day 2023 started, especially if you're looking for the best the home and kitchen deals.

That doesn't mean that we haven't found anything. Amazon Prime Day 2023 still has its share of surprises, offering record-low prices with some Roomba deals and coffee maker offers, which means that things aren't as dire as you might think if you're looking for the absolutely budget bargains.

For example, the iRobot Roomba j7's previous record-low was £439 back in March. But now, it's dropped well below £400 on Prime Day, which makes this 20% deal even more irresistible. If you're looking for an air fryer, the Salter EK4548 Dual Air Fryer is now about £17 cheaper than its previous low, knocking its price down to under £100 - a great budget option. And, if you want a coffee machine, the Philips L'OR BARISTA also hits its cheapest price ever with a 55% discount.

Those are just a sampling as well. We've scoured Amazon for the best Amazon Prime Day hubs on home and kitchen deals, and these are the best ones, not just because they offer up to 55% off but also because you won't see prices this good again ... until Black Friday 2023, perhaps.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down to see the best Prime Day appliance deals where you are).

The best Prime Day home and kitchen deals

Best price ever iRobot Roomba Combo j7 Robot Vacuum and Mop: was £999 now £829 at Amazon

Sitting at its lowest price we've seen, the j7 Robot Vacuum and Mop is the best of both worlds and brings a truly hands-free cleaning experience. This sparky little machine does it all so you don't have to, with advanced vacuuming and mopping technologies. PrecisionVision navigation ensures it'll avoid obstacles like clothes shoes and even pet poop! It's only a 17% discount, but we also haven't seen it this cheap ever.

More than half off Philips L'OR Barista Sublime Coffee Capsule Machine: was £109.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

For the coffee lover on the go, the Philips L'OR Barista machine is designed to give you the perfect cup each time with minimal fuss. Pop in the coffee capsules and enjoy double or single-shot espressos in the comfort of your own home. The machine is compatible with Nespresso capsules so you'll never be stranded when you need a good caffeine boost. This Prime Day, not only is it 55% off, but it's also the cheapest we've seen it ever.

Roomba Combo i8+ Robot Vacuum and Mop: was £499 now £399 at Amazon

Save £100 on the perfect robotic vacuum for pet owners. The Roomba i8+ vacuum has a powerful 3-stage cleaning system that lifts dirt and sweeps dirt off any floor type without getting caught up in pet hair. Add voice control via your Alexa and get your home in tip-top shape in no time. This deal brings its price down about £30 below its previous record-low.

Tower T17076 Xpress Pro: was £139.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

This 10-in-1 digital air fryer oven gives the more popular brands a good run for their money. Users sing its praises in terms of functionality and ease of use, as well as its ability to roast a whole chicken. It's dropped in price before, but this is the first time it's actually sitting below £100, which means it's at its lowest price ever this Prime Day.

Honeywell QuietSet Tower Fan: was £79.99 now £47.99 at Amazon

Five speeds and auto timer functionality make this the perfect fan for every room and occasion. The sleek design adds personality to every home, and with the easy carry handle you'll have no problem moving this fan around. With this 40% discount, this is also the cheapest we've seen - just the perfect bargain to prep you for a hot summer ahead.

Amazon Smart Plug: was £ 24.99 now £12.99 at Amazon

Amazon's own smart plug doesn't exactly reinvent the wheel, but it's simple, effective, and offers a much smoother integration to the Amazon smart home ecosystem than most. It's also compactly designed, meaning you don't lose access to your second outlet. And right now, it's cheaper than ever at under £15.

Tefal PerfectMix BL811D40 blender: was £114.99 now £67 on Amazon

Touting six robust blades and a 1200W motor, this 2L blender is a reasonable purchase at list price, especially with its auto-cleaning function thrown in. Users also praise it for its excellent performance, and with this deep discount on Prime Day, knocking almost half its price, it's an unbeatable deal. This is the cheapest it's been since 2021.

Salter EK4548 Dual Air Fryer: was £250 now £108.99 at Amazon

If you're after an air fryer that allows you to cook two foods simultaneously, look no further than the Salter EK4548. This model's adjustable temperature and 60-minute timer gives you control over each compartment, and its sync and match cook functions allow both compartments to be ready at the same time. £109 is the lowest-ever price we've seen for the EK4548, too.

SodaStream Terra sparkling water maker: was £109.99 now £56.99 on Amazon

Why spend all that money on pre-made sparkling water when you can save and lower your carbon footprint (no pun intended) with this sparkling water maker that lets you create 1L of carbonated drink at a time. This right now is the cheapest we've seen it on Amazon, which means it's a pretty good deal to take advantage.