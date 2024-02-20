Presidents' Day sales have been extended - shop the 25 best deals still available

The holiday weekend is officially over, but if you didn't snag a Presidents' Day deal and still want to grab a bargain you're in luck. Several Presidents' Day sales have been extended, which means you can still score massive savings on appliances, mattresses, TVs, Apple devices, laptops, and vacuums.



I've scoured all the top online retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Samsung, and Walmart to bring you the 25 best Presidents' Day sales available today.

Most mattress and major appliance sales have been extended, with over $1,000 off refrigerators, washers and dryers, and dishwashers from Best Buy, Home Depot, and Samsung. There are also sitewide discounts from popular mattress brands like Nectar, DreamCloud and Saatva. And some fantastic tech deals are still available like LG's stunning C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,479.99 and Apple's best-selling 10.2 iPad marked down to just $249.



Shop more of today's best Presidents' Day sales and deals below, and keep in mind that offers will end soon, so if you see a price you like, we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

Presidents' Day sales extended - the 25 best deals

Best Buy: save up to 40% on major appliances

Best Buy's Presidents' Day appliance sale has been extended to February 28, with up to 40% off major appliances. Washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and microwaves from all the top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and GE all feature. Extra discounts and gift cards of up to $500 are some of the handy bonuses available on select packages. There's also free shipping, free installation, and free removal of old items on some items.

Samsung Presidents' Day sale: save up to $1,600 on refrigerators, ranges, washers and more

Samsung's Presidents' Day sale is also still happening today, with exceptional discounts across a huge range of white goods. Highlights here include up to $1,600 off the brand's excellent bespoke refrigerators, up to $900 off washer and dryer combos, and up to $565 off ranges. The brand is also offering free delivery and even throwing in a free cookware set worth $400 with eligible orders.

DreamCloud Mattress: was $1,332 now $665 at DreamCloud

DreamCloud's extended Presidents' Day sale includes an impressive 50% discount sitewide, which brings the flagship DreamCloud mattress down to $665 for a queen size. The DreamCloud is a hybrid mattress that layers up bouncy pocket coils and sink-in memory foam, all topped off with a luxurious, cashmere-blend cover. It sleeps cool and absorbs movements well.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $1,099 now $659 at Nectar

While Nectar's official Presidents' Day sale included a 50% discount, you can still save up to 40% off everything, which takes a queen-size mattress down to $659. Our reviewers found the Nectar Memory Foam mattress delivered good pressure relief and motion isolation, making it a good choice for anyone with achy joints or who shares a bed with a partner. It comes with a lifetime warranty and a year's risk-free trial, so you'll have plenty of time to ensure it suits you.

Saatva Classic mattress: was $1,995 now from $1,695 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic is a luxurious innerspring hybrid mattress that's available in three different sleep feels and two sizes, and it sits in the #1 spot of our best mattress ranking. Our testers found it was comfortable in all sleeping positions and well-suited to hot sleepers and people with back pain. Saatva's extended Presidents' Day sale includes up to $600 off mattresses, bringing the queen size down to $1,695.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews and is always a best-seller at holiday sales. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables. Today's Presidents' Day deal brings the price down to just $24.99.

Gourmia 8qt air fryer: was $99 now $59 at Walmart

A healthy $40 discount makes this spacious Gourmia air fryer a great buy in today's Presidents' Day sales at Walmart. At 8qt, this one has a decent capacity for the price, and it also features a handy see-through window so you can check on your food while it is in use. This particular machine also features 12 handy presets for everything from baking to bacon.

Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven: was $169.99 now $119 at Amazon

The highly-rated Instant Vortex Plus is down to $119 at Amazon's Presidents' Day sale. That’s a great deal for this 4.5 out of 5-rated air fryer, which comes with a display window, six different functions, and Instant’s EvenCrisp technology for even cooking.

Toshiba EM131A5C-SS Countertop Microwave Oven: was $149.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

This highly-rated Toshiba microwave is down to $129.99, which is the lowest price we've seen in years. You're getting a large 1. 2 cubic feet capacity, plus 1100 watts of power and 10 power settings for quick and easy meals.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $89 at Walmart

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Walmart has the top-rated Little Green model on sale for $89. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum: was $349.99 now $195 at Walmart

The Omni-Glide is Dyson's cheapest cordless vacuum, and it's down to an unbelievable price of just $195 at Walmart's Presidents' Day sale. The Dyson Omni-Glide features a compact design, weighs just 5 lbs, and can be transformed into a handheld with just one click.

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum: was $419.99 now $299.99 at Walmart

If you have more cash to spend, Walmart has the powerful Dyson V8 cordless vacuum on sale for just $299.99. The Dyson V8 is perfect for pet owners as it features a detangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets. You can also transform it into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum: was $599.99 now $297.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba J7 on sale for $297.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba j7 delivers powerful suction and includes PrecisionVision Navigation to avoid obstacles such as pet waste and furniture.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped Apple's 10.2-inch iPad down to just $249 which is the best deal we've seen this year and just $20 more than the record-low. While it's not the speediest tablet, the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Best Buy has it for a record-low price. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

Dell XPS 13 laptop: was $1,099 now $799 at Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is a superb choice if you're looking for a powerful and lightweight Windows laptop. At $300 off, this mid-range model is a great buy thanks to its combination of a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. We rarely see Dell's Ultrabooks go this low in price, so don't hesitate to pick it up with this Black Friday-level deal.

MacBook Air 15-inch (M2): was $1,299 now $999 at Best Buy

It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, and it's now reduced back down to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design, and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points - its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop at a good price.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

If you're working with a smaller space but still want a premium display, Best Buy just dropped the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV to $599.99. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K Smart TV: was $528 now $348 at Walmart

The 65-inch Vizio is another fantastic big-screen budget option and pretty good value, considering you’re getting an array of built-in smart display features. For example, Vizio’s own SmartCast platform works with both Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast and supports all the usual streaming services like Netflix right out of the box.

Hisense 65-Inch U6 Series 4K TV: was $749.99 now $549.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, you can't get much better than this 65-inch Hisense 4K TV on sale for $549.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You also get support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for improved colors, plus the Google Assistant for hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus for a smooth gaming experience on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $749.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV is a holiday top-seller, and Best Buy has the 75-inch model on sale for an incredible price of $549.99. The 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $600.

